Baseball and girls’ soccer to host jamborees

The McDonald County baseball and girls' soccer programs will be hosting jamborees this next week in preparation for their upcoming 2023 seasons.

Baseball

A four-team, six-game jamboree will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at the McDonald County baseball field.

The Mustangs will host Purdy, Diamond and East Newton for the event.

Each team will play three games consisting of three innings in length.

McDonald County will play Purdy at 9 a.m., followed by Diamond and Purdy playing at 10 a.m.

East Newton and Purdy will play at 11 a.m., with McDonald County facing Diamond at noon.

Diamond and East Newton will play at 1 p.m., with McDonald County and East Newton squaring off at 2 p.m.

The Mustangs are scheduled to open their season March 17-18 in the Harrison (Ark.) Tournament.

Soccer

The McDonald County girls' soccer team will host a three-team jamboree on Tuesday afternoon at Mustang Stadium.

The first match will be between McDonald County and Aurora at 4:30 p.m.

Aurora will face Cassville at 5:15 p.m., and McDonald County will then take on Cassville at 6 p.m.

The Lady Mustangs are scheduled to open their season on March 21 at New Covenant Academy.