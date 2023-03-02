Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press The 2023 MSHSAA Wrestling Championships were held Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24 and 25, at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Medalists in the 138 Class were Alexander Rallo, of Whitfield, first; Cody Culp, of Hannibal, second; Blaine Ortiz, of McDonald County, third; Cooper Moore, of Bolivar, fourth; Kyshin Isringhausen, of Brandon, fifth; and Braden Werdehausen, of Jefferson City, sixth.

State wrestling medalists Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press The 2023 MSHSAA Wrestling Championships were held Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24 and 25, at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Medalists in the 175 Class were Logan Montoya, of Helias Catholic, first; Trey Brewer, of Bolivar, second; Brice Henry, of Windsor (Imperial), third; Rickson Taylor, of DeSmet, fourth; Jase Motlagh, of Willard, fifth; and Colter Vick, of McDonald County, sixth.

Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press The 2023 MSHSAA Wrestling Championships were held Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24 and 25, at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Medalists in the 215 Class were Samuel Murphy, of McDonald County, first; Cade Grimm, of Branson, second; Jake Fernandez, of Platte County, third; Ashton Phillips, of DeSmet, fourth; Richard Meyer, of Holt, fifth; and Alex Nunez, of Willard, sixth.

Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press The 2023 MSHSAA Wrestling Championships were held Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24 and 25, at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Medalists in the 285 Class were Jace Hitt, of McDonald County, first; Isaac Foeller, of DeSoto, second; Derek Joiner, of Grandview, third; Reyce Turner, of Capital City, fourth; Brady Griffin, of Willard, fifth; and Cayden Bolinger, of Carl Junction, sixth.



