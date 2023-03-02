RELIGION: Faith without works is dead

As we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church, we lifted several up in prayer including Don, Wayne, Barbara and Shelley's father. Linda shared a praise and Doug opened our service with prayer.

The adult Sunday school class studied John 11:32-46 in the lesson "I Am the Resurrection" taught by Rick Lett. We are reminded that "Jesus is sovereign over all creation and if we have only the word of God to carry us through the day, that is enough. Jesus understands the hurts of humanity, believers demonstrate their faith through obedience and can approach God knowing He hears them."

Linda Abercrombie shared a devotional "Take That, Satan." Satan wants to take God's place. God isn't going anywhere. We can't battle Satan by ourselves. We must hold on to God steadfastly. Hebrews 4:16 says, "Let us therefore come boldly to the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy and find grace to help in time of need."

Mitchell Lett asked for God's blessing upon the offertory and he and Tyrel Lett served as ushers. Congregational hymns were led by Karen Gardner with Susan Cory at the piano and we were blessed with special praise music from Jerry Abercrombie who sang "What a Glorious Day That Will Be."

We welcomed Greg and Linda Gooch as Greg brought us God's word in our morning worship service. He began by talking about envisioning what it will be like to walk into heaven and see Jesus' face as He embraces us. Scripture for the sermon was from James 2:14-26 as he shared thoughts about the book that tells us 'faith without works is dead.' He reminded us that we must live a faith that is a testimony to those around us. Greg referenced a song by Rick Mullin, "Screen Door on a Submarine." "Faith without works doesn't happen. We need works to show our faith otherwise our faith without works is as useless as a screen door on a submarine."

Greg referred to Ephesians 2 which tells us that faith gives us eternal life, but told us that you have to take the context of the whole passage. "Scripture is our proof test of prayer. Don't take scripture out of context and twist it. We can't twist God's arm to do whatever we want. We must look through God's eyes. He may have a different purpose for us."

Greg told us that in Ephesians, "Paul is writing to non Christians who thought they could do things to gain salvation. James was writing to Christians telling them that they must show their faith through their works. As believers and followers of Christ we must live accordingly. We must maintain the whole integrity of the passage." Greg used Abraham and Rahab as examples in the Bible who showed their faith. "Our faith outflows in action. If we truly have faith, we have to do something. As long as God gives us breath, we have work to do on this earth. We have faith in a lot of other things. If we have aches and pains, we take meds to help us, but they don't work if they just sit in the medicine cabinet. Just like a car doesn't run without gas, faith without works is dead. Put action into your faith. Teach others to live for God. You can't do that if you are silent about your faith. Put faith in your belief by how you live. Faith will affect every aspect of how we live."

In closing, Greg told us that "the Bible is our map telling us how to live that life on earth until we meet Jesus. The Bible is our map, but we can't just have it open on Sunday's and live our life through the week without it. "You can't follow a map if you don't have it open. We have to make the road map a part of who we are. We must be in the word of God to strengthen our faith. We must be in the Bible to understand the road map. God expects us to grow in His word and put it into Christian practice. Faith without works is dead. Do you know the word of God? Do you have the faith to face difficulties? Put your faith to work. Faith is inhaling the gospel and works is exhaling and putting it to work. Show others your faith and exhale the gospel of Jesus Christ." James 2:18 says, "But someone will say, "You have faith, and I have works." Show me your faith without your works, and I will show you my faith by my works."

