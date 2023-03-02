Pineville to seek contract for road protection

PINEVILLE -- The board of aldermen in Pineville, at its meeting on Tuesday, heard from Jerry Harner of Harner Construction and Paul Campbell of Midland Plumbing, who had been hired by McDonald County for a water and sewer project on Jesse James Road.

The project is for the new health department located across from Business 71 and EE Highway.

Harner and Campbell told the board the project could close down Jesse James Road for two to three weeks. Campbell explained that, because the city wants the companies to save pine trees in the area, they will be digging a deep trench right along the road. He said the excavator would be in the road, and there will be nowhere to put the dirt but in the road.

Aldermen expressed concerns about possible damage to the road due to the trench being so close to the road. Mayor Gregg Sweeten said he thought the city should talk to its attorney about entering into a contract with the county that would allow for the county to help with repairs should any damage occur.

On Wednesday morning, Sweeten said there might have been some confusion about the location of the big pine trees, and there might just be some brush that could be cut down and maybe a couple of trees. He said the city is trying to avoid shutting down Jesse James Road but will notify residents in advance if it is to be shut down.

Also on Tuesday, Sweeten announced that city clerk Melissa Ziemianin had achieved the highest certification a city clerk can earn. She was presented with a certificate by Oronogo city clerk Cindy Jennings, Webb City deputy clerk Peggy England and Pineville deputy clerk Sylvia Deering.

Sweeten told the board that Marshal Chris Owens had requested a new patrol car. Sweeten said he did not want to put officers in a used car due to the chance of a used vehicle not being reliable. He told the board about the research he had done on newer vehicles. He said the Ford Explorers are not lasting as long as they should. He said he does not like the Dodge Chargers because he believes they are hard to see out of. He said the Dodge Durangos hold up well and can handle snow and ice. He got a state bid for $36,200 for a Charger and $42,200 for a Durango.

The board voted to purchase a Dodge Durango.

Sweeten said public works superintendent Chris Tinsley had done some research on a new Christmas tree. The ones he found have two-foot stacking frames and are 25 percent stronger than the three-foot stacking frames the old one has. There were 12-, 14- and 16-foot options. The old tree is 15 feet, he said.

"It is made to handle wind," Tinsley said.

"This is what you would see in Branson," Sweeten said.

The bid gave no price for the 12-foot option. The 14-foot was $5,130, and the 16-foot was $7,440.

The board voted to purchase the 16-foot tree.