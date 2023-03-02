New street signs to be placed in Southwest City

SOUTHWEST CITY -- Residents petitioned the city to revise and install new signs for the safety of its citizens, and on Tuesday, Feb. 28, members of the city council reviewed and approved the establishment of new signs for the city.

At 25 miles per hour, Liberty Road has become a safety concern because of the frequency of speeding that occurs in the area. Residents have reached out to the city to address the matter.

To combat speeding, the city will establish four "children at play" signs to discourage speeding.

Residents may ask themselves: "Why doesn't the city place speed bumps along Liberty Road instead?"

"We have so much farmer traffic, hay trailers, and stop trailers that would go through these speed bumps and just kill them," said Police Chief Bud Gow. "I don't see that being good."

This will be the first line of defense. If drivers continue to speed, the city will look into the matter again.

Another concern relates to confusion regarding North and South Main Street addresses. Often, residents will complain about their missing packages, only to find out the delivery service has placed them at the wrong location.

Now, Main Street will have new signs that will clearly mark whether it is North or South Main Street.

The city will also revise and change out old signs that have been damaged or have faded over time. Altogether, the city will have 29 new signs.

Other Business

The police department reported issuing 46 citations since the last council meeting: nine for no insurance, five for registration violations, 11 for speeding, five for no driver's license, five for equipment violations, one for failing to yield, and two for failing to stop.

The department wrote six citations for driving while license suspended, one for allowing an unlicensed individual to drive, and one for driving without a locking device.

The department reported making 11 arrests.

The city paid bills in the amount of $10,463.78.