New Bethel School to hold fundraiser dinner

by Staff report | March 2, 2023 at 9:05 a.m.

The Historic New Bethel School will hold a chicken and dumplings dinner at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the school. The dinner is an annual fundraiser for the upkeep of the school. This unique event, which is on a donation basis, will be held by oil lamp light in the restored schoolhouse. There will also be a pie auction following the dinner. Carryout is also available.

An RSVP would be appreciated but is not mandatory so that organizers may prepare. Call or text 417-658-5427.

The school is located at 669 New Bethel Road in Anderson.

Print Headline: New Bethel School to hold fundraiser dinner

