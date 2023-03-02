Neosho Farmers Market opens vendor applications for summer 2023 market season

NEOSHO -- Neosho Farmers Market, on Feb. 22, officially opened up its application period for the 14th annual summer market season and is inviting all area farmers, growers, and kitchen producers to apply to be a part of its growing community of market farmers and vendors.

Continuing several abundant years of growth, Neosho Farmers Market is once again making plans for a bigger, more produce-packed season than ever before in 2023. Market organizers are seeking high-quality farmers, particularly in the category of fresh, seasonal garden produce. Both professional and beginning farmers are encouraged to apply.

Areas of particular demand include garden produce, fruits, various meats, local honey, dairy products, as well as certain field and specialty crops. Unique, high-quality artisan goods and rural crafts from the kitchen or workshop will be considered as well, especially those of an everyday, practical nature related to the kitchen, garden, outdoors, etc. Examples include garden or kitchen tools, workwear, basket-weaving, crockery, etc.

Basic eligibility requirements include growing or producing their own goods within 50 miles of Downtown Neosho, including ten counties in southwest Missouri (Newton, McDonald, Jasper, Barry, Lawrence, Stone, Barton, Dade, Christian, Greene), four counties in northeast Oklahoma (Ottawa, Delaware, Craig, Mayes), three counties in southeast Kansas (Cherokee, Crawford, Labette), and four counties in northwest Arkansas (Benton, Washington, Madison, Carroll). Exceptions beyond this service area can be made to help meet specific needs or for goods not otherwise available locally.

Those interested in learning more about becoming part of the Neosho Farmers Market are encouraged to visit www.NeoshoFarmersMarket.com and look for the "Be a Vendor" link. The market also invites all interested local growers to attend an upcoming "Getting Started as a Farmers Market Vendor" informational event for aspiring and experienced vendors who want to learn more about becoming a vendor at the Neosho Farmers Market. This is scheduled on Sunday, March 12, at 4 p.m. at the Neosho-Newton County Library's Community Room, 201 W. Spring St., in Downtown Neosho, directly across from the summertime location of the weekly Saturday farmers market at the corner of Spring and Jefferson Streets.

About Neosho Farmers Market

Neosho Farmers Market is a volunteer-driven, Missouri not-for-profit entity and 501c3 charitable organization whose mission is to offer its community healthy, locally-grown, sustainably-produced foods and quality handmade artisan goods from an area network of farmers and producers.

It has hosted a seasonal, producer-only public farmers market in Historic Downtown Neosho since 2009, as well as various standalone seasonal events. The summer market takes place on the northwest corner of Spring and Jefferson streets, directly across from the Neosho-Newton County Library, and features a large variety of local purveyors of farm-fresh produce, fruits, and other food-related products such as baked goods and fresh eggs, as well as quality, handmade artisan goods. Hours for the market are every Saturday morning, 9 a.m. until 12 p.m., May through October, and every Tuesday evening, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., June through August.