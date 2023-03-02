Memorial service set for McCain baby

Kyrwren McKain will be remembered as a little warrior.

The 1-year-old baby of Jane fought for his life and battled high-grade glioma that presented itself as a brain tumor. He endured multiple surgeries and rounds of chemotherapy.

He battled until the end, said his mother, Sandra McKain.

Kyrwren died on Feb. 19 at Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock.

"He fought so hard to the very last second of his life," Sandra said. "I had to tell him it was okay to let go ... and he did shortly after. He was truly a joy in our lives, and we are so grateful he chose us."

A memorial service for Kyrwren Shaun McKain will be held Friday, March 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Bella Vista Funeral Home in Bella Vista, Ark. The service is open to the public, which has supported the family through everything, Sandra said.

Veterans are welcome, too, since Dustin McKain -- Kyrwren's dad -- is a veteran. "We would appreciate the support," she said.

His family asks attendees to wear blue, as Kyrwren loved Blues Clues.

His family -- Mom, Dad, and sisters Koriana and Kynzlie -- have been buoyed by financial and moral support from the community. Late last year, the White Rock Elementary School hosted a fundraiser for the family. The girls' teachers have helped with lessons to keep them on track. Sandra expressed much thankfulness for the community's outreach.

"We want everyone to know how grateful we are for all the support ... and the continued support for our Kyrwren and family. He touched so many lives in his short time here," she said. "We believe he served his purpose by bringing a lot of people together and showing them how fragile life truly is. He holds a special place in a lot of people's hearts."

Kyrwren was air flighted to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock on Oct. 10. Since that time, the McKain family traveled back and forth to their Jane farm to take care of their animals.

The family was able to bring Kyrwren home for a while before health concerns recently prompted another stay at Arkansas Children's Hospital.