MCHS Theatre will present Mary Poppins Jr.

by Daniel Bereznicki | March 2, 2023 at 9:55 a.m.
Photo Submitted by Ken Schutten Kaitlyn Epling (left) as Mary Poppins, Josiah Wedell as Michael Banks, Jacob Winkler as George Banks, and Melanie Alvarez as Jane Banks are pictured in a scene from Mary Poppins Jr., which will be presented at the McDonald County Little Theatre.

Coming this week, the McDonald County High School drama program's Dabbs Greer Theatre Society will present the musical "Mary Poppins Jr." on Friday, March 10, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, March 11, at 2 p.m. and again at 7 p.m., in the McDonald County Little Theatre.

This Disney classic will come to life in an abridged version with enchanting music and the charm of the original film.

Guests can look forward to seeing some of their favorite characters, such as Mary Poppins, George Banks, Michael Banks, and Jane Banks.

Residents will not want to miss this performance.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the MCHS office or by email at [email protected]

