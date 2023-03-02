MCHS Theatre will present Mary Poppins Jr.

Coming this week, the McDonald County High School drama program's Dabbs Greer Theatre Society will present the musical "Mary Poppins Jr." on Friday, March 10, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, March 11, at 2 p.m. and again at 7 p.m., in the McDonald County Little Theatre.

This Disney classic will come to life in an abridged version with enchanting music and the charm of the original film.

Guests can look forward to seeing some of their favorite characters, such as Mary Poppins, George Banks, Michael Banks, and Jane Banks.

Residents will not want to miss this performance.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the MCHS office or by email at [email protected]