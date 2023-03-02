MCHS girls on a roll heading into districts

The McDonald County girls basketball team will try and keep its season going Thursday night when the Lady Mustangs travel to Webb City for the Class 5 District 7 Tournament.

The Lady Mustangs (13-13) are the No. 6 seed and will play No. 3 seed Bolivar (18-8) at 6:30 p.m.

"We're at a point where obviously you don't want to lose but not much bad can happen," said McDonald County coach Sean Crane. "We're going to play a pretty good Bolivar team. We think we can give them a pretty good game if not beat them."

McDonald County has won seven of their last eight games heading into Thursday's game.

"It's been a great year," Crane said. "I know sometimes it's hard to notice that, but with this group we've come on strong at the end. We've come a long way. It's beeen a development year. We've inserted a young group. They work hard and do everything right. At the end we've been reaping the reward of that."

The winner of Thursday's game advances to the semifinals at 2:30 p.m. Saturday against the winner of Belton and Webb City.

The championship is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 7.

The champion of the district advances to the Class 5 State Tournament.

Boys

The McDonald County boys basketball team began Class 5 District 6 Tournament play against Springfield Hillcrest at Willard on Wednesday night. Results were not available at presstime.

The winner of Wednesday's game advances to the semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday against the winner of Wednesday's game between Bolivar and Branson.

The championship is set for Monday at 7 p.m.