MCHS agriculture program offers faculty breakfast and student lunch

ANDERSON -- The McDonald County High School agriculture program offered its annual free faculty breakfast and chapter member lunch on Feb. 23 in the agriculture building.

The breakfast had a menu consisting of bacon, sausage, eggs, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, and drink options. MCHS agriculture teacher Shawn McAlister said the breakfast was offered for MCHS teachers, faculty, and more.

"There are 109 or 110 people in the MCHS staff email," McAlister said, noting breakfast is made by Ag students and teachers for all of them. "And of course, we're fixing breakfast for the central office, the bus barn; we deliver to some of the outlying schools if we can, to their administration."

McAlister said agriculture teachers, including himself, Emily Hutton and Katy Manley, help coordinate the annual event, as well as the FFA officer team. McAlister noted some underclassmen helped with the meals, many of which are seeking an officer position in the coming school years.

"It's a huge undertaking," McAlister said. "It's an all-hands-on-deck event. I get to come in early, make sure the grills are working, and I end up flipping a lot of food with a spatula. I kind of keep things moving in the shop as far as time frames," McAlister said, noting he helps students cooking the food learn when to begin cooking certain menu items to be served on time.

McAlister said the student lunch is served to chapter members, which accounts for about 225 students. McAlister said students could come to eat with their fellow chapter members during their designated lunch times and could enjoy foods such as hamburgers, hotdogs and chips.

"Really, what we're trying to do is instill a servant's attitude," McAlister said. "We're serving them. We want those kids to see us serving them -- on something more than just trying to teach them, because it's different. We want to provide for others."

McAlister said he and the other agriculture teachers want to encourage their FFA students to "go the extra mile," hoping these events will teach them how to do that.

"The kids who show up and help and hustle want to go the extra mile," McAlister said.