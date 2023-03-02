McDonald County press obituaries for March 2, 2023

Shane Michael Francisco

Shane Michael Francisco, 34, died suddenly on Feb. 16, 2020.

He was born Nov. 4, 1988, in Newton County, Mo., to Don and the late Virginia (Nordby) Francisco. He was a lifelong area resident and a 2007 graduate of McDonald County High School. He joined the Navy after graduation and served his country for four years. He went on to be an auto mechanic.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia (Nordby) Francisco.

Survivors are his fiancé, Ashly Williams; son, Deacon Francisco; father, Don Francisco; sister, Jennifer (Michael) Lee; Aunt Vickie (Danny) Keeler.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Union Chapel Church in Stella, Mo.

Arrangements are by the Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Oliver Junior Landers

Oliver Junior Landers, 86, of Pineville, Mo., died Feb. 19, 2023, at the McDonald County Living Center in Anderson, Mo.

He was born Sept. 27, 1936, in Jane, Mo., to Oliver (Bud) Landers and Jewell (Gardner) Landers. He married Mary Kathleen Geller on Aug. 24, 1963. He enjoyed dancing, playing cards and going to casinos. He owned and operated Landers Service Station in Pineville for decades.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister-in-law, Shirley Landers.

Surviving are his wife, Kay; children, Melissa Jordan, Larry (Amy) Landers; brother, Arnold Landers; and grandsons, Eli, Grant, and Kyle.

No services are planned per his request.

Arrangements are by the Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

Online condolences can be left at www.funeralmation.com.