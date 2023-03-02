McDonald County Booking Report

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Feb. 19

Dennis Ray Young, 62, Stella, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

Daniel Harvey Trial JR, 45, Rocky Comfort, property damage -- first degree -- damage to motor vehicle with intent to steal, trespassing second degree

Daniel Craig Jones, 61, Powell, fugitive from out of state

Feb. 20

Kristiaun Krisopher CL L Smith, 19, Pineville, domestic assault -- third degree

Filiberto Millan-Rubi, 50, Southwest City, assault -- second degree

Aaron Joseph McAdams, 29, Noel, exceeded posted speed limit (11-15 mph over), exceeded posted speed limit (20-25 mph over)

Jonathan Hernandez, 23, Southwest City, assault -- third degree Bryon Aaron Allinder, 23, Anderson, displayed or possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person, owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered) -- first offense, probation violation (2)

Feb. 21

Lori Ann Moura, 33, Joplin, reckless burning or exploding, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Amanda Rae Martinez, 40, Anderson, endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk -- first degree -- second/sub offense -- no sexual conduct

Feb. 22

Brandon Garret German, 34, Rogers, AR, assault -- second degree, assault -- second degree -- special victim, peace disturbance -- first offense, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, driving while revoked or driving while suspended

Niochi Joel, 35, Noel, fish without a permit for non-resident, take and/or possess rock bass and/or warmouth bass of illegal length

Ryan David Nielson, 32, Anderson, exceeded posted speed limit (1-5 mph over), defective equipment

Benjamin James German, 30, Anderson, assault -- third degree, stealing

Travis Wayne Charlton, 41, Neosho, driving while revoked/suspended, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing -- creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person

Feb. 23

Tyler Matthew Parmele, 28, Sulpher Springs, AR, tampering with motor vehicle -- first degree

Nathanial Newell Bowen, 35, no address provided, burglary -- second degree

Feb. 24

Joe Wayne Henson, 46, Anderson, domestic assault -- third degree

Michelle Lynn Templeton, 49, Anderson, animal at large

Dakota Robert Levi Smith, 28, Anderson, driving while revoked or driving while suspended

Feb. 25

Amber Lee Stecker, 42, Pineville, possess drug paraphernalia