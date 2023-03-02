County Cheer and MC Pom take the stage at MCHS’ Spirit Showcase

ANDERSON -- MC Pom dancers, MCHS Varsity cheerleaders, JV cheerleaders and Jr. High cheerleaders performed at MCHS' second spirit showcase, hosted on Feb. 23 in the high school's gymnasium. The event allowed dancers and cheerleaders to perform cheers, dances and routines from throughout the school year.

Kylie Kimbrough, MC Pom captain, said the Spirit Showcase is meaningful to her as it's an event just for cheerleaders and dancers.

"It's very important to us to have something just for us," Kimbrough said. "It's very exciting. We're usually there for another sport, and so is everyone else."

Kimbrough said she enjoyed getting to dance in front of her friends, family and fellow students. Kimbrough said her favorite routine to perform was "Mean Girls."

Kimbrough said MC Pom has been important to her in high school as it offers something meaningful for her to do.

"Pom has given me something to do in high school," Kimbrough said. "And I love dancing and cheering on everyone; it's very important to me."

Kalista Morris, MCHS varsity cheerleading captain, said the Spirit Showcase was important to her as her supporters were there to watch the squads and dance team, not another sport. Morris added this is the first year she's cheered with her sister, Kaleigha Morris, making the event special for their mom, able to watch the Morris sisters perform together.

"I think, for my mom, it was good to see us one last time cheering together," Morris said.

Morris added the team feels proud to show what they've done this year with an audience to themselves.

"I really like having a place for them to only watch us and see all of the dances we've done throughout the year," Morris said. "It feels good to know that their eyes are just on us."

Morris said the cheerleaders typically perform one dance per game, making the Spirit Showcase a unique event for those in attendance.

Morris, a senior, said the Spirit Showcase was the last time for the team to perform their half-time routines before graduation.

"This is the last time that we will perform any of our half-times [performances], so it's very sentimental," Morris said.

Kimbrough and Morris said they hope to see this event again in the future, to showcase McDonald County dancers and cheerleaders together.

Alexus Underwood/Special to McDonald County Press MC Pom performing one of several routines at the Spirit Showcase. Friends and families filled the gymnasium with applause during the performance.



Alexus Underwood/Special to McDonald County Press MCHS Varsity cheerleaders performing a stunt at the Spirit Showcase. The cheer teams performed stunts, cheers and dances at the event.

