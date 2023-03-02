City undecided on street pavement project bids





GOODMAN -- As residents wait for Goodman's street pavement project to get underway, city council members met on Sunday, Feb 26, to review and select the bid from the construction company that would best suit the city. Unfortunately, the city couldn't come to a decision, and now residents will have to wait until March 15.

The city council meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21, reviewed bids from various construction companies. Sealed envelopes were presented to council members, and each one was opened and read aloud to the public. These companies were APAC Central Inc., Blevins Asphalt Construction Co. Inc., and Emery Sapp & Sons Inc.

Mayor J.R. Fisher recommended the city consider and accept the bid from APAC Central Inc., which offered to pave the city streets for $922,684.50. Although the bid from APAC wasn't the lowest bid price, it was the most cost-efficient, according to the mayor. The bid price for materials was $92.25 for 10,002 tons of asphalt materials. To compare, Blevins Asphalt Construction Co. Inc.'s bid price was $739,322.10. But the cost for materials was $98.55 for 7,502 tons of asphalt materials.

According to Fisher, Alderman Beth Hallmark made a motion to accept the mayor's recommendation and choose APAC's bid. Alderman Nicholas Smith seconded the motion, and members took a vote.

Fisher said, "(Alderman Clay) Sexson voted 'no' and (Alderman John) Bunch abstained, meaning there was no majority nor a tie to break." Because of this, the motion died.

Bunch says he abstained from the vote because, when considering all the bids, members "weren't comparing apples to apples," and it "wasn't fair to the other contractors."

Bunch is referring to a moment at the city council meeting on Feb. 21 when the representative at Emery Sapp & Sons Inc. commented that the company wasn't informed that the city was considering the bid prices for materials as well the costs per mile. At that time, the company submitted only the bid price for "per mile," which was $1,081,341.00, and not the "by the ton" cost of materials.

This is significant because asphalt pavement can be comprised of different materials. For example, if one company offers pavement with fiber materials, this can increase the longevity of the pavement but also increase the cost per ton.

Presenting the cost "per mile" and "by the ton" to the council would give it a complete picture of the company's bid price and services.

The council also decided to reject "chip and seal" and instead completely pave the streets of Goodman.

The decision on a contractor was postponed until March 15 meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. All members of the council, mayor J.R. Fisher and city attorney Jordan Paul plan to be present.



