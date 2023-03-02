Stella Senior Center Friday Dance

The Stella Senior Center will host a dinner and dance on Friday night, March 3. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., with a potluck buffet-style meal served at 6 p.m. The music starts at 7 p.m., with the Sac River Rangers Band playing. The cover charge is $5, and refreshments are available all evening. Please call 417-628-3314 or 417-489-3661 for more information.

McDonald County Senior Center

The McDonald County Senior Center has monthly events and happenings at the center, which include daily lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and bingo on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 to 11:30 a.m. The center is located at 624 Johnson Drive in Noel.