100-year-old newspaper features bedtime stories

PINEVILLE -- 100 years ago, The Pineville Democrat newspaper published serialized bedtime stories called "The Sandman Story." Every issue would feature original short stories for children. Some of these stories are reminiscent of "Aesop's fables," as they used animals to teach life lessons to children.

Initially these stories were first published in the "McClure Newspaper Syndicate." Founded in 1884 by Samuel S. McClure, it syndicated different comic strips, newspaper columns and editorial cartoons to other newspapers such as The Pineville Democrat.

Here are two synopses of these bedtime stories.

On Feb 23, 1923, "The Sandman Story" featured the story "Clever Mrs. Fox." The story begins with Mr. Fox's entrapment as he flees from Mr. Dog in the woods. Feeling the end is approaching, he reminisces about his wife, Mrs. Fox. Unbeknownst to Mr. Fox, his wife courageously follows behind her husband and his assailant during this chase. Mr. Fox falls between the rocks along the river. Although he isn't hurt, he knows the only way out is through Mr. Dog. Escape isn't an option. To add insult to injury, Mr. Dog is calling Mr. Man.

Hiding among the bushes, Mrs. Fox spots a fallen tree laying across the river. She bravely distracts Mr. Dog, and for a split second, he believes Mr. Fox has escaped. Both Mr. Fox and Mr. Dog are confused. One believes Mr. Man is aiming his gun, while the other imagines punishment if he loses his prey. As Mr. Dog runs after Mrs. Fox, she waits for him to reach the middle of the tree. She jumps and comes down hard onto the tree, causing him to lose his balance and fall into the water. The story ends with Mr. and Mrs. Fox finding humor in their adventure as they make their way home. As for Mr. Dog, he returns home too, empty-handed, with his tail between his legs.

Another story from the series is the "Henpecked Rooster," which was published on April 6, 1929.

It tells the story of Mr. Rooster, who is tempted to take a trip with his friend, Mr. Drake. Biddy -- Mr. Rooster's wife -- protests, knowing this trip isn't going to end well. Her husband asserts Mr. Drake has good intentions and rejects the advice of his wife. The trip follows like a dream as they both enjoy a buffet of bugs and grubs, but the dream turns into a nightmare as rain trickles down the leaves in the forest.

Mr. Rooster huddles under the tree while Mr. Drake abandons him to enjoy a swim in a nearby pond. Now drenched, Mr. Rooster decides to make his way home. Upon seeing her husband, Biddy rushes to his aid but also takes the opportunity to give him a "friendly" reminder.

"I'll put your feet in hot water and give you ginger tea and wrap you up in a blanket," she says. "And the next time Mr. Drake wants to go on an excursion, tell him to take someone that likes wet weather." Then she gives him a good peck on the head.

After that day, anytime Mr. Rooster would start to do anything his wife didn't like, she wouldn't let him forget: "Remember your trip with Mr. Drake?" Then she'd give him a peck on his head with her bill, and that's how every argument was settled.

Even though it was a short-lived series, we can imagine parents reading these stories to their children as they tucked them in every night.

Credit to Pineville Democrat from Newspapers.com This is an illustration of "Clever Mrs. Fox" who bravely risked her life to rescue her husband, Mr. Fox.

