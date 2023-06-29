USDA announces funding for homegrown biofuels in Missouri

COLUMBIA -- U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development state director Kyle Wilkens announced more than $825,000 in infrastructure investments to increase the availability of domestic biofuels and give Americans additional cleaner fuel options at the pump. Investments are made possible through the Inflation Reduction Act.

"Corn is a significant crop in Missouri. Renewable fuels, such as corn ethanol, are affordable for consumers and serve as a critical pathway for agriculture and farmers in Missouri." Wilken said. "The more energy independent we are throughout rural America, including the most remote areas of our state, the more we can increase new market opportunities, good-paying jobs, and economic benefits. Not only do investments like the ones being announced today promote bottom line savings for business, consumers, and farmers, but also a cleaner environment for future generations."

Elliott Oil Company will use a $357,750 grant to replace four E15 dispensers, four B20 dispensers, one ethanol storage tank, and one biodiesel storage tank at a fueling station in Lancaster. This project is expected to increase annual sales of biofuels by approximately 877,500 gallons.

Rapid Robert's Inc. will use a $183,000 grant to replace four E15 dispensers, four E85 dispensers, and one ethanol storage tank at a fueling station in Springfield. The project is expected to increase annual sales of ethanol by more than 770,400 gallons.

Fuel Marketing Corporation will use a $284,480 grant to install a 420,000-gallon ethanol storage tank and associated equipment at a fuel distribution facility in Miller. This project is expected to increase annual sales of ethanol by nearly three million gallons.

In addition to today's announcements, EPA recently finalized the highest-ever biofuel production targets in our history, with growth in cellulosic biofuel, biomass-based diesel, advanced biofuel, and non-cellulosic advanced categories. This is a win for energy independence and for our rural economy, delivering stability and growth in this market for years to come.

The Department of Agriculture plans to invest up to $500 million from the Inflation Reduction Act to increase the availability of domestic biofuels and give Americans additional cleaner fuel options at the pump.

In July, the Department will begin accepting applications for $450 million in grants through the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program. These grants will continue to support the infrastructure needed to lower out-of-pocket costs for transportation fueling and distribution facilities to install and upgrade biofuel-related infrastructure such as pumps, dispensers and storage tanks.

Grants cover up to 75% or $5 million of total project costs to help facilities convert to higher-blend fuels. The fuels must be greater than 10% for ethanol and greater than 5% for biodiesel.

The $450 million in new funds will be available quarterly starting July 1. Each quarter, $90 million will be available to support a variety of fueling operations:

Approximately $67.5 million will be made available to transportation fueling facilities, including fueling stations; convenience stores; larger retail stores selling fuel; and transportation, freight, rail and marine fleet facilities.

Approximately $18 million will be available to fuel distribution facilities, including terminal operations, depots and midstream operations.

Up to $4.5 million will be made available to home heating oil distribution facilities.

For more information, visit the HBIIP webpage, the Federal Register or Grants.gov. Those interested may also register to attend a webinar scheduled for July 6 at 3:30 p.m. ET.