Tips for staying cool during summer workouts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- During the summer, temperatures can soar. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports an average of 702 heat-related deaths per year and over 9,000 heat-related hospitalizations annually.

It's important to avoid overexercising and overheating, especially for people over 65, overweight individuals or those with conditions like poor circulation or heart disease. Since exercising outdoors during the summer can be tricky, here are some tips to keep cool during summer workouts.

Drink Up

Start drinking water before leaving your house and drink plenty during your workout, too. If you are taking medicine or have a health issue, talk with your healthcare providers about the best way to keep yourself hydrated. They may advise you to skip sports drinks or limit how much water you have.

Factor in the Weather

More intense activities like jogging are best done during a cooler time of day. If the temperature or heat index will be above 80 degrees, choose the type and length of the activity you do with extra care. If needed, plan something less taxing, like taking an easy walk in the shade.

Dress for Success

When choosing workout clothes, think lightweight and light-colored. Wear moisture-wicking clothes if possible. You'll also want UV-blocking sunglasses and a visor, hat or helmet. About 30 minutes before heading out, apply a broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen (SPF 30 or higher). Follow package directions for when to reapply.

Know When to Chill

Try to avoid pushing yourself too hard. Start out at a slow pace and gradually increase it. Take a break in a cool place if you feel dizzy, have trouble breathing or can feel your heart beating too hard. On especially hot and humid days, opt for an air-conditioned activity at a recreation or fitness center. You could also go for a walk at an indoor mall.

Talk with a healthcare provider to choose activities that are right for you. Find more information about preventing heat-related illness at cdc.gov/disasters/extremeheat.