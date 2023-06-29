Summer games key for Lady Mustangs

ANDERSON -- Wednesday trips to Monett have helped the McDonald County softball team sharpen its skills, with more reps, and its depth, with opportunities for its younger players.

The Lady Mustangs have been playing doubleheaders against the likes of Cassville and Monett every Wednesday night in June. And with some of their starters unable to participate while playing on travel teams and attending camps, the training twin bills have been a positive for the Lady Mustangs.

"It's been awesome because we can get a lot of reps for a lot of girls in a lot of game-like situations, and that's something that's very helpful in the summer," said McDonald County assistant coach Jordan Savage, who filled in for head coach Heath Alumbaugh on June 21.

Savage said the training games, which lasted for 90 minutes with no run rules, were set up so that teams could substitute freely, allowing all players to get at-bats and reps in the field.

"The more work we can get on defense right now is what we want," Savage said after the June 21 scrimmage games. "The pitchers just need to throw strikes. We're not emphasizing striking anybody out right now because we really want everybody to put the ball in play so we can get a lot of work on defensive situations."

On this night, the Lady Mustangs were without practically their entire starting infield, as well as their starting pitcher. Still, the absences allowed younger players the opportunity to gain essential experience.

"Tonight, we had a lot of younger girls playing," said Savage. "A lot of our older girls are elsewhere, whether it be camps or somewhere getting looked at by colleges, so we had a lot of young girls out here playing. And that's really good because it gets them reps, and gets them ready for varsity ball."

McDonald County used three pitchers -- juniors Jaylee Brock and Vivianne Latham and freshman Dakota O'Brien -- in the games, giving them opportunities to face live hitting.

Savage said the pitchers' work was just part of the positive things he and the other Lady Mustang coaches witnessed during the games.

"We saw a lot of good things," he said. "And with a young team, the struggles are going to happen, and we had a little bit of that today. But they overcame that, did a good job, and competed the whole time. That's all we can ask for."

Savage said more trips to the batter's box paid off for the Lady Mustangs.

"We were really able to see girls making strides at the plate and just putting the ball in play more consistently," he said.

After the final two games at Monett on June 28, the Lady Mustangs will take a break for about two weeks before coming back the next week for a few more practices. The team won't practice during the dead week, the first week in August. After that, it will return to start its fall workouts.

"It's coming up pretty quick," said Savage.

Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press Anissa Ramirez throws to first base from her shortstop position during a scrimmage game at Monett on June 21.



Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press The freshman battery of catcher Kearston Hopkins (left) and pitcher Dakota O'Brien walk to the dugout at the end of an inning during a scrimmage game at Monett.

