Senior center events announced

The McDonald County Senior Center in Noel will hold bingo night at 6 p.m. Friday, July 14. The entry fee is a nonperishable food item per card, and you can play with the same card all night. Dinner is available for $3 per plate. Tea, coffee and water will be available at no cost. There will be fun and prizes.

A benefit dinner for Blessings Food Pantry at 624 Johnson Drive in Noel will be held on Friday, June 30. Orders may be picked up from 4 to 7 p.m. The cost is $7 per plate, and the menu is pulled-pork sandwiches and nachos. Pre-orders are welcome but not necessary. To pre-order, call 417-475-3195. Call Louine at 417-475-3195 for more information.

Blessings Cupboard Food Pantry is open Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 624 Johnson Drive in Noel. For questions, contact Louine at 417-475-3195.

Music night at the McDonald County Senior Center will be 6 p.m. Saturday, July 15. There will be a potluck dinner. Bring your favorite dish. Tea, coffee and water will be available at no cost. Contact Louine at 417-475-3195 for more information.