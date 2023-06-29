RELIGION: You are life-giving letters

"Life-Giving Letters" was the sermon's title Sunday at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Brother Roger Gill began the message with scripture readings from 2 Corinthians 2:14-17; 3:1-6 and told us that "as believers, we are living letters of the work of Jesus Christ.

Paul uses a descriptive term for every kind of believer in his letter to the church in Corinth. Every Christian gives off a fragrance of God. What people see and see about us is like the fragrance of a flower. Every Christian gives off a fragrance to God. He wants to hear from us, see us, and He wants us to smell of Jesus Christ. Physical noses cannot smell spiritual things. When we live for Christ, our aroma helps others see Christ. As Christians, we should have a sweet-smelling fragrance to Christ and be an example of Christ. We should have Christ's aroma and show others the fragrance of the Father."

As Brother Roger referenced the scripture, he told us that, "As Christians, we are read by everyone. We are the autographed letters with the Lord's signature. Do others see the Lord's handwriting on us? We are an open letter to the world about Christian life. Do they look at us and see Christ? Our actions and example can lead someone to Christ or away from Christ. When we live for Christ and are born again, God puts us on display for the world to see." The scripture reference was 2 Corinthians 3:1-6.

Brother Roger told us that there are three groups of readers: real students of Christ's character and knowledge; interested readers, those who desire spiritual progress and knowledge; and inquisitive readers, those who pursue to find fault. "Christians should feed off others who fall and help raise them up. We are all here by God's grace."

After reading 2 Corinthians 3:3, Brother Roger told us that there are three things required to write a letter: pen, ink and paper. "We are the pen and the instrument of God's hand. The ink is the sacred fluid of the Spirit of God, and the paper is the soft hearts that are able to receive Jesus Christ. Today, man reads the latest media gadgets and each other. We are living letters of Jesus Christ. Is God using you as His letter for someone to read? Letters create lasting memories. They show you care (make every word count), require individual attention and are timeless. People will read us when they are unwilling to read God's word. Someone is watching and reading us.

Don't talk too much about your accomplishments. We are nothing compared to Christ. Nothing else is important. If Jesus Christ isn't the Lord of your life, it is difficult to live a life. A book has a lot to read inside but nothing on the cover. The Bible should be valuable to our life. We are an instrument of God -- the penmanship and the moving of God's Spirit through us is the ink. The same Holy Spirit that raised Christ from the dead is the same Holy Spirit that lives within us today and renews us day-by-day." Romans 8:11 says, "But if the Spirit of Him who raised Jesus from the dead dwells in you, He who raised Christ from the dead will also give life to your mortal bodies through His Spirit who dwells in you."

In closing, Brother Roger read 2 Corinthians 3:4-6 about the New Covenant. "Our confidence comes from being competent. We are now ministers of the New Covenant. Our lives affect how we live, talk, act, and how we make decisions. Others see that. Do they see the living Christ in us? Everyone was born a sinner; but through Jesus Christ, there is a free gift of salvation and eternal life for all of us."

We invite you to worship with us Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Bible study is held Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Mill Creek Baptist Church is 3 1/2 miles east of Noel, just off Highway 90.

Vacation Bible School will be held on Saturday, July 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be games, food, fun, music and bible story time of Jonah and the Whale. All children are welcome. For more information, call 417-475-3212 or 417-762-3483.

