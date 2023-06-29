Pineville prepares for water tower project

PINEVILLE -- The Pineville Board of Aldermen, at its meeting Tuesday, passed an ordinance to amend a law and prepare its books for an upcoming grant for a long-anticipated water tower project on Mountain Ridge.

The project, worth well over $1 million, according to public works superintendent Chris Tinsley, will consist of a water tower, treatment facility, and water main. City Clerk Melissa Ziemianin said the city is paying for the project with a grant for 75 percent of the cost and a loan for the remaining 25 percent. The grant is from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

The ordinance title read: "An ordinance establishing a user charge system for the city of Pineville, County of McDonald, State of Missouri, to provide funds needed to pay for all expenses associated with the city's water system."

The water tower project is out to bid, Ziemianin said.

Nancy Green also presented the city's 2022 audit at the Tuesday meeting. She said the city received a clean opinion.

During the council's remarks, Alderman Becky Davis said she had suggested putting out some sprinklers during the upcoming hot days for children to cool off.

Mayor Pro Tem Scott Dennis said he thought it could be a dangerous idea to get kids out in the heat and get things wet and slippery. There could be some liability, he said.

Ziemianin said she spoke to Mayor Gregg Sweeten about it, and he thought it would be better not to do it at this time.

In other business, the board:

Approved Sept. 27-30 as the dates for Jesse James Days.

Approved the payment of bills amounting to $27,198.