OPINION: Tell me one more story

So, you would like to hear a story. You say you would like me to tell you one more story. Well, let me think for just a minute. You know I don't have any particular story on the tip of my tongue, and I want this tale to be a very good one. Okay, I have it. I've been thinking about writing this story, so I'll let you be the judge. Is it worth writing? Just sit back and relax. It goes like this.

There was once an old man, a very old and lonely man who lived all alone, but this story is not about his loneliness or even his aged body. This is a story about an amazing transformation that took place. This is the story of a once modest ordinary man possessing no special talents who suddenly understood so much about the world around him, a world that he had once considered so complex.

He lived all alone in a small house, and it had been that way for longer than he could remember. He forgot what it was like to live with someone else. He didn't remember what it felt like to care about someone and have that person care about him. That feeling, that warmth that once filled his heart, had been gone for a very long time. That man's name was Earl.

There came a day in Earl's life, in his mundane and very predictable life, that was different than the others that had come before it. He had headaches, terrible and unrelenting headaches. There were moments of extreme dizziness that he had never before experienced which could not be predicted.

It was when the headaches became unbearable and when the dizziness forced him to bed that he lost his memory. He awoke in a hospital bed, and as his eyes panned the room, he recognized his son.

"Where am I," he asked. "Hey, you're awake. You're in a rehab facility." "Why," he asked.

"Well, you had a subdural hematoma, bleeding around the brain. About two weeks ago, a surgeon performed surgery and removed the fluid. You spent two weeks in a hospital, and now, well now, you're here in a rehab facility." Earl felt somewhat lost and had no memory of the events described to him.

He eventually left the rehabilitation facility, and soon afterward, everything began to change. The world around him looked so very different, and the things which seemed unexplainable were then so easily understood. The old man had no explanation for the changes but those revelations, one might call them, were welcomed.

He began to write, and, in many cases, the subject matter was very complex, even leaning toward scientific hypotheses one might say. Earl saw once obscure premises in a different light and, in some cases, questioned the once widely accepted conclusions.

He suddenly felt the urge to play the guitar and within a very few days had mastered the instrument. He could play complete, and not easily learned songs, within a week. Earl learned to read music and, within no more than a few days, was proficient in deciphering complex works.

Not satisfied with speaking and understanding just one language, he became fluent in three other languages, Spanish, French and Icelandic. Remarkably, this was completely self-taught and, although he had no contact with others who spoke those languages, his speech sometimes transformed from English to Icelandic.

Now this is where the story gets interesting. While walking on the edge of the nearby woods one afternoon, he came upon an abandoned treehouse. Curiosity compelled him to explore the structure, so he climbed the old ladder and once inside, sat quietly on the floor made of old wooden boards.

Content with his newly found treehouse, Earl began spending afternoons and many nights there. It was not long before, and this you may find hard to believe, he began communicating with the animals living near the dwelling. He could talk to and understand the sounds made by animals, specifically squirrels and birds.

How did I come to know this story, you might ask. Well, I attended the old man's memorial service following his death. It was there that I met Lee and, following his presentation of Earl's eulogy and tales of his abilities, we had a conversation.

With the strongest hint of sarcasm, I asked, "Well, did he tell you what he and the animals talked about?"

The young man, Lee paused for just a moment, then as he coaxed the birth of a wry smile, he answered my question.

"Yes, as a matter of fact, he did."

A moment of uncomfortable silence passed before I asked a quite predictable question.

"Is it a secret or can you share any of the details of those conversations?"

Once again, the young man smiled. "No, I don't suppose it's a secret. I can't remember all the specifics of those conversations, but I do recall some generalities."

"The squirrels would gather on the branches just outside the treehouse and listen as the old man talked. According to him, they were ever so polite and seemed very curious about the nature of humans in general. The furry rodents thought humans to be very inept at many things such as hunting and climbing trees."

"Did the man explain the differences between squirrels and people?" I asked.

"He tried but, apparently, the squirrels thought people to be relatively helpless in the ways they dealt with nature."

I had so many questions. "What about the birds? Did they, too, think us to be inept?"

"Well, there's no doubt that they can do many things people can't. The first and most obvious shortcoming is the inability to fly."

Lee continued. "Earl told me that the squirrels, apparently feeling he was somewhat helpless gathered nuts which had fallen from trees and piled them in a corner of the treehouse's floor."

"Oh, really," I mockingly replied. "And I suppose the birds taught him to fly."

"No, they sang comforting serenades as he napped in the afternoon."

"The squirrels and the robins listened to the words whispered by the winds as they passed through the trees, and the creatures learned about what lay ahead. The barn swallows saw the warm life-giving sunlight as it spread over the land and knew when it was time to make their nests.

"The rabbits saw the changing colors of the grass and, with no help from a calendar, knew what was to come. The animals that visited the tree house and those that lived below it shared with him the knowledge of the world around them, at least the world they knew so well."

"How do you explain all these newly found abilities," I asked Lee.

"I can't explain how Beethoven had the ability to compose beautiful music and, although I marvel at the paintings created by Monet, I find it impossible to explain how he was able to create those works of art. There are baseball players who throw that sphere with such force that the ball's velocity exceeds 100 miles per hour. I can't fathom how one might gain the ability to do that. Yet, all these things are real."

"Yeah, but I can listen to the music, look at the paintings and watch the ball being thrown," I pointed out.

"Oh, so you need proof; you require physical evidence."

"Yeah, I guess I do."

"Let me ask a question. Are you a Christian?"

"Of course," I replied.

"Then you believe in God, you know, the Creator?"

"Yes."

"You say that without the slightest revocation."

"Above all, I believe in the existence of the Almighty," I forcefully stated.

"Well then, can you show me one bit, one iota, of physical evidence that he exists?"

"No, one must have faith."

Lee calmly replied, "With that being said, I rest my case."

Lee told me something else.

"I saw him on the last night of his life. It seemed as though his thoughts were a million miles away and, although he looked at me, I knew he was not listening.

"'What's wrong,' I asked. 'I can feel it. My energy, my life force, is leaving my body. That which keeps me alive is being carried away by the movement of the air around me.'"

Lee then ended the conversation, "My father, Earl, died that night."

Stan Fine is a retired police officer and Verizon Security Department investigator who, after retiring in 2006, moved from Tampa, Fla., to Noel. Stan's connection to Noel can be traced back to his grandparents, who lived most of their lives there. Stan began writing after the passing of his wife Robin in 2013. The opinions expressed are those of the author.