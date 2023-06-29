Noel discusses reports and Independence Day celebration

NOEL -- At Noel's monthly city meeting, rescheduled for June 20, the city discussed reports, insurance, and upcoming events.

At the meeting, the council voted to begin using Travelers Insurance, a liability insurance company. Using the new company will go into effect on July 1.

It was noted that the new marshal's office at 306 Main Street is complete. The city plans to host an open house, but the date has not yet been set.

It was reported that the fire department is still looking for extrication equipment. Streets department employees are working on mowing in the city and doing touch-up work on Noel's streets. The bucket truck in the department still needs to be repaired.

The city will host a fireworks display on July 1, with the show beginning at dusk. Festivities on Main Street will start around 6 p.m., with a bounce house and dunk tank. Food will be available, as well.

In other business, the council approved paying monthly expenses in the amount of $125,570.76.