Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Newsletters Sports Distribution Locations Opinion Community Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Noel discusses reports and Independence Day celebration

by By Alexus Underwood Special to McDonald County Press | June 29, 2023 at 10:30 a.m.

NOEL -- At Noel's monthly city meeting, rescheduled for June 20, the city discussed reports, insurance, and upcoming events.

At the meeting, the council voted to begin using Travelers Insurance, a liability insurance company. Using the new company will go into effect on July 1.

It was noted that the new marshal's office at 306 Main Street is complete. The city plans to host an open house, but the date has not yet been set.

It was reported that the fire department is still looking for extrication equipment. Streets department employees are working on mowing in the city and doing touch-up work on Noel's streets. The bucket truck in the department still needs to be repaired.

The city will host a fireworks display on July 1, with the show beginning at dusk. Festivities on Main Street will start around 6 p.m., with a bounce house and dunk tank. Food will be available, as well.

In other business, the council approved paying monthly expenses in the amount of $125,570.76.

Print Headline: Noel discusses reports and Independence Day celebration

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Library hosts “County Cleanup” class with Missouri naturalist
by Daniel Bereznicki
Health Department holds grand opening in new location
by Daniel Bereznicki
City approves law enforcement officers remaining armed at all times
by Daniel Bereznicki
Pineville prepares for water tower project
by Rachel Dickerson
Noel discusses reports and Independence Day celebration
by By Alexus Underwood Special to McDonald County Press
ADVERTISEMENT