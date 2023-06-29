Mustangs benefit from 7-on-7 scrimmages

ANDERSON -- McDonald County's high school football squad has wrapped up the 7-on-7 portion of its summer work, and Mustangs' head coach Kellen Hoover believes the work was very beneficial.

McDonald County, Seneca and Neosho participated in the Monday workouts, first at Seneca on June 5, then Anderson on June 12 and Neosho on June 19.

Hoover said the final night "went well because our kids had an opportunity to compete," adding, "We saw guys show some vocal leadership that our team will need this season, and we finished our 7-on-7 schedule healthy. Anytime you're able to improve as a team and stay healthy, it's a good result."

Even though the 7-0n-7 scrimmages are passing-only workouts, they still afforded the Mustangs, Indians and Wildcats the chance to work on several things on both sides of the ball.

For Hoover's Mustangs, a lot of attention was paid to the defense's recognition of offensive formations.

"We spent time trying to teach our concepts and rules, and those should be universal regardless of the formation," he said. "We should be able to take that into camp and the season with it already in our minds."

The Mustang defenders also used the time to get more familiar with communicating with one another in the heat of the game.

"We need to continue to communicate defensively," Hoover said. "We have some guys that are playing multiple positions on that side of the ball, which is hard enough to do, but it's even harder when you don't talk to each other as a unit. I know we will continue to get work in that area as we finish up our contact days and get into camp and fall practice."

That emphasis on the defensive side of the ball doesn't mean focus on the other side was neglected.

"Our dropback passing game is basically in at this point," Hoover said, "so we also continued to build chemistry in our passing game. We're having to replace our two primary receivers on the outside from last season, so our returning receivers and our quarterbacks need all the routes they can get to develop timing with each other."

While Hoover said he thought the Mustangs "need more reps on some of our deep balls," the team's not going to pass the ball every play but, instead, will throw it when the opportunity presents itself.

"No, we're not a team that is going to drop back and throw it every down to be successful, but we do want to be able to take advantage of teams trying to take away the run and short passing game," he said, "so we need to continue to develop consistent timing with our throws down the field."

The scrimmages weren't only about passing the ball and defending the pass; they were also about developing camaraderie and leadership.

"We were able to see some of our guys develop as leaders even in such a short time," Hoover said. "A lot of these guys have a lot of experience and are looked up to by their teammates, and their leadership roles are expanded because that's what our team needs. I especially saw that in the last week, and I continue to see it every day these guys are in the weight room as well."

The Mustangs will continue their schedule of lifting weights Mondays through Thursdays before taking off the 4th of July week. They'll resume this schedule the week after that, and then begin their training camp, working in full pads the following two weeks. The Mustangs will be off the first week in August before coming back for a few days of work in helmets but no pads.