McDonald County Press Obituaries for June 29, 2023

Glenna Faye Epps

Aug. 24, 1940

June 18, 2023

Glenna Faye Epps, 82, of Powell, Missouri passed away Sunday, June 18, 2023, at her home.

She was born August 24, 1940 in Powell, the daughter of G.A. (Pete) Patterson and Esther Boles Patterson. On July 3, 1981 in Rogers, Ark. she was united in marriage to Ray Epps, who preceded her in death April 8, 2018.

Glenna grew up in Powell and attended school at Rocky Comfort, Mo., graduating in 1958. After she and Ray were married they resided in Rogers, Ark., working at CTS in Bentonville until it closed. Glenna then went to work at Do-Moor in Rogers until retiring. She enjoyed quilting, gardening, cooking and spending time with family and friends.

Also preceding her in death were her parents, her son, Keith Bertalotto, her brother, Dale Patterson, two sisters, Patricia Haggard and husband Carl, Mary Lee Cowan and husband Donnie, and a step-daughter Carol Sykes.

She is survived by four nieces, Debbie Fast, Albuquerque, N.M., Linda Schmidt, Wichita, Kan., Becky Cook, Powell, Mo., Kim Brisco, Anderson, Mo., a sister-in-law Betty Patterson, Powell, Mo., a special caregiver and great niece Brittany Morgan and husband Eric, Powell, Mo., Todd Bertalotto, who was like a son to her and wife Kari of La Russell, Mo., two step-sons, Mike Epps and wife Mary Lou, St. John, Fla., Stan Epps Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and a step-daughter Nancy Rouse and husband Andy, Milledgeville, Ga.

The family would like to thank Brian, Dominique, Doug, Paula, and Pastor Joe of Gentiva Hospice for all their help and support. Glenna will be missed by a host of family and friends. A graveside service will be held at a later date at Roller Cemetery, Washburn Mo., with Pastor Joe Morris officiating.

Graveside service 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Roller Cemetery in Washburn, Mo. Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Pernica Jo "B Jo" Phelps

Jan. 15, 1932

June 16, 2023

Pernica Jo "B Jo" Phelps, age 91, of Wheaton, Missouri passed away Friday, June 16, 2023, at Cox Medical Center South in Springfield, Missouri.

She was born January 15, 1932 in Rocky Comfort, Missouri the daughter of Wallace Edwin and Dorothy Susan (Jones) Simon. On June 27, 1949 in Bentonville, Arkansas she was united in marriage to Glen Howard Phelps, who preceded her in death on March 1, 2023. They celebrated 73 years together as husband and wife. Also preceding her in death were her parents; two grandsons, Jared Carter and Brandon Carter; one son-in-law, Doug Hudson and three sisters, Juanita Mae Kirk, Betty Sue Love and Mona Joy Love.

B Jo is survived by one son, Joseph Glen Phelps and his wife Linda of Joplin, Missouri; one daughter, Jill Suzan Hudson of Rocky Comfort, Missouri; three grandchildren, Kimberly Jo Bieber and her husband Billy of Mt. Vernon, Missouri, Travis Howard Phelps and his wife Erin of Land O' Lakes, Florida and JoGina Nicole Park and her husband Chris of Wheaton, Missouri; seven great-grandchildren, Dakota Reed, Cheyenne Bieber, Emerson Phelps, Anderson Phelps, Kelton Park, Jayci Park and Palyn Park; three step grandchildren; five step great-grandchildren; three step great-great grandchildren and many other family and friends.

B Jo grew up and attended school in Rocky Comfort, Missouri graduating from Rocky Comfort High School in 1950. In 1973 she moved with her family to Wheaton, Missouri. B Jo was a housewife and worked on the farm with Glen, raising cattle and chickens. She loved raising a garden, working in the flower beds and watching things grow (except the weeds and brush). She loved her family very much. B Jo was a member of the Church of Christ in Wheaton, Missouri.

Services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, June 22, 2023 at McQueen Funeral Home in Wheaton. Rick Hendrix will conduct the services. Burial will be at Rocky Comfort Cemetery in Rocky Comfort, Missouri.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. Wednesday at McQueen Funeral Home in Wheaton.

Contributions may be made to Wheaton Church of Christ in memory of B Jo.

Visit www.fohnfuneralhome.com for online obituaries, guestbook and private condolences.

Clyde E. Stout

Jan. 27, 1931

June 21, 2023

Clyde E. Stout, 92, died June 21, 2023, following a long battle with COPD.

He was born Jan. 27, 1931, to the late Jess and Marie (Lewis) Stout.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; and a daughter, Donna.

He is survived by his five children, Eddie Stout (Kathy) of Anderson, Mo., Pam Stillions (Mitch) of Pineville, Mo., Angela Allen (Russ) of Bella Vista, Ark., Mindy Stout and Amy Long of Pennsylvania, John Stout (Teresa) of Arkansas; and several grandchildren.

Graveside service will be held Friday, June 30, 2023, at 10 a.m., at the Tracy Cemetery in Anderson, Mo., with Pastor Scott Leonard officiating.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

