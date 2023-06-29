McDonald County Booking Report

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
June 18
Todd Allen Copeland, 41, Anderson, non-support
June 19
Charles Benjamin Stradford, 51, Rocky Comfort, unlawful use of weapon -- subsection 4 -- exhibiting, unlawful possession of a firearm
June 20
Alexia Maria Aulick, 31, Goodman, exceeded posted speed limit (11-15 mph over)
Aaron Brice Fichtner, 35, Anderson, domestic assault -- second degree, prior offender reside without 1000 feet of school/child care facility after conviction/plea of offense -- first offense, failed to register as sex offender
Steve Kevin Stewart, 44, Lanagan, probation violation
June 21
Miguel A Estrada, 28, Noel, operated vehicle on highway without valid license -- third and subsequent offense, failed to display lighted lamps on motor vehicle as required
June 22
Tammy Lynn Chapman, 50, Noel, forgery
Earl Eugene Hughes Jr, 50, Noel, fugitive from out of state
Randy Leon Potarf, 40, Anderson, domestic assault -- fourth degree -- third or subsequent offense
June 23
Christopher J Anderson, 68, Jay, Okla., possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Patricia Jean Daley, 20, Anderson, stealing -- $25,000 or more
Patrick Justin Daley, 59, Anderson, stealing -- $25,000 or more
Nicole Elizabeth Franco, 19, Bella Vista, Ark., harassment -- first degree
Benedicto Anuario Ramos-Zul, 30, Southwest City, operate vehicle on highway without a valid license -- first offense, display or possess fictitious, canceled, suspended, revoked or altered driver's license, forgery
June 24
Jiovanni Alvarez, 29, Noel, owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered) -- first offense, violate sections 307.179.2(1), (2), or (3) -- driver fail to secure child who is less than 8 years old in a child restraint or a booster seat
Gennifer Lynn Lavante, 39, no address provided, sexual misconduct -- first degree -- second or subsequent offense
Kurt Michael Lutz, 32, Kamiah, Okla., domestic assault -- second degree
Junior Ogden Tab, 37, Marshall, Ark., exceeded posted speed limit (exceeded by 6-10 miles per hour), failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction, failed to signal/gave improper signal when stopping/turning left or right, DWI -- prior