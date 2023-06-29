Manage Subscription
McDonald County Booking Report

by Staff Reports | June 29, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

June 18

Todd Allen Copeland, 41, Anderson, non-support

June 19

Charles Benjamin Stradford, 51, Rocky Comfort, unlawful use of weapon -- subsection 4 -- exhibiting, unlawful possession of a firearm

June 20

Alexia Maria Aulick, 31, Goodman, exceeded posted speed limit (11-15 mph over)

Aaron Brice Fichtner, 35, Anderson, domestic assault -- second degree, prior offender reside without 1000 feet of school/child care facility after conviction/plea of offense -- first offense, failed to register as sex offender

Steve Kevin Stewart, 44, Lanagan, probation violation

June 21

Miguel A Estrada, 28, Noel, operated vehicle on highway without valid license -- third and subsequent offense, failed to display lighted lamps on motor vehicle as required

June 22

Tammy Lynn Chapman, 50, Noel, forgery

Earl Eugene Hughes Jr, 50, Noel, fugitive from out of state

Randy Leon Potarf, 40, Anderson, domestic assault -- fourth degree -- third or subsequent offense

June 23

Christopher J Anderson, 68, Jay, Okla., possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Patricia Jean Daley, 20, Anderson, stealing -- $25,000 or more

Patrick Justin Daley, 59, Anderson, stealing -- $25,000 or more

Nicole Elizabeth Franco, 19, Bella Vista, Ark., harassment -- first degree

Benedicto Anuario Ramos-Zul, 30, Southwest City, operate vehicle on highway without a valid license -- first offense, display or possess fictitious, canceled, suspended, revoked or altered driver's license, forgery

June 24

Jiovanni Alvarez, 29, Noel, owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered) -- first offense, violate sections 307.179.2(1), (2), or (3) -- driver fail to secure child who is less than 8 years old in a child restraint or a booster seat

Gennifer Lynn Lavante, 39, no address provided, sexual misconduct -- first degree -- second or subsequent offense

Kurt Michael Lutz, 32, Kamiah, Okla., domestic assault -- second degree

Junior Ogden Tab, 37, Marshall, Ark., exceeded posted speed limit (exceeded by 6-10 miles per hour), failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction, failed to signal/gave improper signal when stopping/turning left or right, DWI -- prior

