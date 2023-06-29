Library hosts “County Cleanup” class with Missouri naturalist

PINEVILLE -- The McDonald County Public Library promoted its "County Cleanup" program with Missouri naturalist Jessie Ballard of the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center.

On Monday, June 19, Ballard stopped by the library to give a lecture on the importance of recycling and the positive impact residents can have on the environment within their communities.

Hazel Gardner-Sheets is the director of the McDonald County Library. She wanted to take advantage of the summer and teach the community "the importance of recycling."

She contacted the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center because she "thought they're just a great resource to have."

She says, "When we were thinking about doing recycling for the summer reading program, I thought that was a great place to start" and wanted to use this opportunity to inform residents about the recycling center in McDonald County.

Ballard is a naturalist at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center at 201 Riviera Drive in Joplin.

Her responsibilities within the organization are to review the recent developments and studies related to science and the environment and then share that knowledge with communities.

She said the center focuses on Missouri's "fish, horse and wildlife." This includes adopting rules and regulations for hunting, fishing, and managing its resources, which includes regulating the deer population to limit the spread of diseases like CWD (chronic wasting disease).

During Ballard's lecture, she presented facts and told stories via PowerPoint. One story she recounted was about a rescued turtle named Peanut, whose disfigured shell resembles a peanut because of a plastic ring that constricted his growth.

According to Ballard, if Peanut weren't rescued, he would have perished under those circumstances.

She also answered attendees' questions and showed an oriole bird's nest that used unique materials such as horse hair to construct its nest. These nests hang from tree branches.

During Ballard's presentation, she listed everyday recyclable items, such as cans and plastic. But she also included unique items like markers and Crayola crayons.

Ballard said the biggest impact on the environment in McDonald County is litter.

"Litter is going to be the greatest impact because it impacts us as people," said Ballard. "When they put glass in the water, it impacts the wildlife that's around. If it's plastic or a variety of those other things, it's eventually going to break down into what we call microplastics and be in our water system."

Although she acknowledges some residents do very well to keep up with their trash, it's still a problem in McDonald County. She travels to give these lectures because "just having those different talks with people is one of the bigger impacts that we can have."

Residents can discard their recyclables at the recycling center near the McDonald County Sheriff's Office in Pineville.

This location accepts cardboard, mixed paper, newspaper, aluminum cans, tin cans, scrap metal, electronics, batteries, glass, empty bags, and other recyclables.