July 4 is the most dangerous day of the year for dogs

WESTMINSTER, Colo. -- The Fourth of July is the number one time of year that dogs go missing due to the stress and anxiety caused by fireworks and large crowds, according to the American Kennel Club.

Camp Bow Wow, North America's largest dog daycare and boarding franchise, is sharing tips for keeping pets safe during the holiday from its animal health and behavior expert, Erin Askeland.

"Dogs can have unpredictable reactions to noisy fireworks, large crowds and other unfamiliar sights and sounds at parades, community events or even in your own backyard during holiday celebrations," said Askeland. "Holiday events may overstimulate dogs, causing them to panic and run away. To prevent the heartbreak of a missing pet, pet parents should take precautions with their furry family members when planning holiday activities."

Askeland shares her top five tips below to keep furry friends safe and calm during the holiday:

Put your pet in the quietest room in the house, avoiding crowded events, unfamiliar locations or noisy fireworks displays that may cause them to panic.

Use calming music, white noise machines, fans or even a doggy TV to help block out the sounds outside.

Make sure your dog is wearing a collar and ID tags at all times and that the microchip is registered with all current information.

Exercise your dog early in the morning before the crowds and noise begin.

Try indoor activities before the shows begin, such as an indoor obstacle course, hide and seek game or a short training session.

Give your pup something to do during the firework shows, such as a long-lasting chew, special treat or interactive toy. If possible, give it to your pup 5-10 minutes before and not as the fireworks begin.

Talk to your vet in advance about providing calming aids to your dog, such as compression shirts, CBD treatments, medications, pheromone diffusers and collars that could ease some of the stress of the noisy evening.

