It was a ‘hot time in the old town’ on Saturday

SULPHUR SPRINGS -- Temperatures reached into the 90s Saturday during the annual Sulphur Springs Independence Day celebration, so it could be said folks attending had a "hot time in the old town."

Fortunately, a slight breeze was blowing most of the day, and the big trees in the park provided ample shade whenever someone needed to cool off. Several cooled off by slipping into the waters of La LaBalladine after the fishing derby was over.

Events began at 8 a.m., with several coming out to eat at the pancake breakfast sponsored by the Sulphur Springs Special Events Committee. Diners enjoyed pancakes, sausage and scrambled eggs to start their day. Meanwhile, over in the park, young anglers were signing up for the fishing derby. Seventy-four young fishermen signed up, with fishing continuing until 10 a.m. When time was called, awards were presented to Karmyn Kelvinson, 10, of Sulphur Springs, who caught the biggest fish, and Jase Handle, 8, of Gravette, who caught the most fish (seven). Both received a fishing rod and a tackle box which contained a $30 gift certificate. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission provided prizes.

Fishing was open to all after the fishing derby ended, and many wet their hooks to try their luck. Others were swimming or wading in the cool lake waters. Carnival games were set up, and a few vendors offered merchandise for sale. The expected pony ride concession did not show up, but children could have their faces painted or select books offered for sale by the Sulphur Springs Public Library.

The annual parade wound its way through town at 11 a.m. with four floats entered along with numerous firetrucks from around the area. Shortly after the parade, numbered ducks were released in the upper end of the lake and floated downstream in the popular duck race. Cash prizes were awarded to the four winners with the fastest ducks. Prizewinners were Amanda Cantrell, first place, $100; Ashtin Greenlee, second place, $50; Megan Kane, third place, $20; and Alaina Carlton, fourth place, $10.

Several youngsters bought tickets allowing them to pick up a sledgehammer and bash a pickup. Before the day was over, they had turned a fairly nice-looking vehicle into an absolute wreck. Others purchased tickets, allowing them to climb through the "money car" nearby, looking for $100 cash hidden inside. The prize money was well hidden, and only $15 of the cash was located.

Members of the Friendly Neighbors Club brought their tasty baked goods and held their annual cake walk under the pavilion. Several enjoyed participating for a chance to win some homemade treats. Others who were hungry had a wide choice of food trucks and could select snacks or a tasty meal. Vendors offered Mexican food, hot dogs, corn dogs, funnel cakes, barbecue sandwiches, kettle corn, fries and other "fair food." Cooling, refreshing drinks included fresh hand-squeezed lemonade, shaved ice, snow cones, soft drinks and specialty teas.

Members of CJ Off-Road, a group of off-road enthusiasts from the Gravette/Decatur area, brought their rock crawlers and circled the dirt track on the back side of the park, giving rides to whoever wanted to take a spin.

Prizewinners were announced during the afternoon for several drawings. Rhonda Baerwald was the winner of a cooler filled with beef jerky, and someone who listed her name only as Tina won the handmade quilt, both raffled by the Sulphur Springs Public Library. A 50/50 drawing was also held in the afternoon.

Derryl King, pastor of the Harvest Baptist Church, and his wife Terry began serving free watermelon in front of the church at 4 p.m. Several stopped by to pick up a slice. Vehicle owners gathered in front of the fire station on Spring Street about the same time to participate in the burnouts sponsored by the fire department. Winners of trophies in the burnouts were Randy Hamilton, of Sulphur Springs, first place, with his 2001 Dodge Dakota; Tyler Dollar, of Pineville, Mo., second place, with his 2016 Suzuki GSXR 1000; and Efren Underwood, of Gentry, third place, with his 2005 GMC pickup.

Several lingered in the park until nightfall to watch the annual fireworks display that ended the event.

Susan Holland/Westside Eagle Observer Jase Handle, age 8, of Gravette, shows off the fishing rod and tackle box he received for catching the most fish in the Sulphur Day fishing derby. Jase, who turned in seven fish, was one of 74 young fishermen entered in the derby. He is the son of Braxton and Tara Handle. Prizes were provided by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.



Susan Holland/Westside Eagle Observer Joe Worthen, of Pineville, MO, drives off a mound of earth on the dirt track in Sulphur Springs Park. His passenger is Kylee Fletcher of Gravette. Members of CJ Off-Road, an off-road group from the Gravette/Decatur area, provided free rides to whoever wanted to take a spin as part of the events on Sulphur Day.



Susan Holland/Westside Eagle Observer Derryl King, pastor of the Harvest Baptist Church in Sulphur Springs, cuts up a watermelon as he and his wife, Terry, set out slices of melon in front of their church Saturday afternoon. Harvest Baptist provided free watermelon beginning at 4 p.m. Summer King (right), of Southwest City, Missouri, was among those who stopped by for a refreshing snack.



Susan Holland/Westside Eagle Observer Winners display the trophies they won during the burnout event at Sulphur Day. Drivers competed on Spring Street before the fireworks Saturday evening, Pictured are Tyler Dollar (left), of Pineville, Mo., second; Randy Hamilton, of Sulphur Springs, (with his 2001 Dodge Dakota in the background), first; and Efren Underwood, of Gentry, third.



Susan Holland/Westside Eagle Observer Dana Campbell, of Sulphur Springs, poses in front of the two vehicles which were donated for Sulphur Day events by Got Junk? recycle center at Noel, Mo. The pickup on the left was used for the car bash and the car on the right was a "money car" with $100 hidden inside. Dana's husband, Ryan Johnson, is a member of the Sulphur Springs volunteer fire department.



Susan Holland/Westside Eagle Observer In the foreground Kdee Layne, of Sulphur Springs, cuddles her baby Akeelize, 4 months, who has fallen asleep in her lap while others at the table enjoy pancakes at the Sulphur Day pancake breakfast. Also pictured are Gracie Hamilton, "almost 10," Kammy Hamilton and Harper, 7 months, Kaitryn Hamilton, 14, (hidden) and John Estep of Gravette.



Susan Holland/Westside Eagle Observer A silver pickup truck looks somewhat the worse for wear in the late afternoon on Saturday after youngsters paid to pick up a sledgehammer and beat on it as part of the events of Sulphur Day. This vehicle and a car nearby which served as the "money car" were donated by Got Junk? recycle center at Noel, Missouri.



Susan Holland/Westside Eagle Observer Jaida Kane, 8, of Gravette, and her mother Megan Kane sort through boxes of books on the front porch of the little green building in Sulphur Springs park. The Kanes were shopping for books from the selection offered by the Sulphur Springs Public Library. The library also raffled a handmade quilt and a cooler filled with jerky as a Gravette Day fundraiser.



Susan Holland/Westside Eagle Observer A family enjoys cooling off in an arm of Lake LaBalladine on Saturday afternoon at Sulphur Day. The lake was opened up for swimming and fishing after the morning fishing derby had ended. The lake, fed by the clear waters of Butler Creek, adjoins Sulphur Springs Park and is a favorite swimming and fishing spot for many in the area.



Susan Holland/Westside Eagle Observer Karmyn Kelvinson, (right) 10, of Sulphur Springs, proudly displays the fishing rod and tackle box she won for catching the largest fish in the Sulphur Day fishing derby. She is joined by her mother, Kamey Kelvinson, who shows off the fish, and her sister, Deni, age 9. Prizes were provided by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.



Submitted by Brook Bereznicki The Sulphur Springs Community Museum also made an appearance during the Sulphur Springs Day parade.



Submitted by Brook Bereznicki During the parade, little residents wave at onlookers as they ride the Sulphur Springs Library float.



Daniel Bereznicki/Westside Eagle Observer Zane Jones puts all his energy into wrecking this pickup truck. This truck was donated by Got Junk? LLC. It also donated a money truck. Instead of wrecking a vehicle, residents had the opportunity to search for money hidden throughout the vehicle in the amount of $100.



Daniel Bereznicki/Westside Eagle Observer The Sulphur Springs Fire Department tosses candy to residents during the Sulphur Springs Day parade.



Daniel Bereznicki/Westside Eagle Observer "Take our picture. Its a generational thing," shouted one player. During Sulphur Springs Day, residents of all ages came together to play a game of basketball.



Daniel Bereznicki/Westside Eagle Observer Children line up and wait patiently for free face painting. This little resident asked for her cheek to be painted with a pink cupcake with frosting and sprinkles.



Daniel Bereznicki/Westside Eagle Observer Thrill seekers got to enjoy free rides in these rock crawlers, courtesy of CJ Off-Road. These vehicles kicked up gravel and dust while roaring around the dirt track.



Daniel Bereznicki/Westside Eagle Observer This volunteer guides the rubber duckies down the river during the duck race. The winners of the race were Amanda Cantrell, who won $100 for first place; Ashtin Greenlee, second place, $50; Megan Kane, third place, $20; and Alaina Carlton, fourth place, $10.

