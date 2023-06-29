Health Department holds grand opening in new location

PINEVILLE -- The McDonald County Health Department moved to a new facility at 3446 S. Business Highway 71 in Pineville to accommodate residents as the community grows. The department will include additional services to give residents the best possible care.

On Friday, June 23, the department invited residents for its grand opening, featuring refreshments and community leaders' support.

The previous location for the department was 500 Olin Street in Pineville.

Kayla Langford, assistant director for the McDonald County health department, said the department had been searching for a new location even before the covid-19 pandemic.

Searching for a new location proved difficult because many prospects "didn't pan out." Regardless, the department needed a larger location to facilitate the growing number of residents.

The McDonald County commissioner's office assisted the department in selecting the location.

Michael Hall, director of the McDonald County Health Department, added that the county commissioners used "ARPA money and other money they saved up and put it towards the building."

The County Commissioners Office approves ordinances, handles financial businesses, and addresses road/bridge maintenance and construction.

Presiding County Commissioner Bryan Hall attended the grand opening. He acknowledged that this new location was a necessity.

"There were boxes sitting around. There wasn't storage. There were tiny small offices and tiny rooms for the patients," said Bryan Hall. He said this new location will have "more privacy, more security and a larger waiting room with stuff for the kids."

The new location is equipped with an indoor "garage" where the department can tend to patients without them having to leave their vehicles.

Michael Hall said, "We serve all citizens of McDonald County. There are lots of services ... we do A1C screenings, lipid screening, and stuff like that."

Michael Hall and Langford wanted to thank the County Commissioner's Office and Paige Behm because this "definitely would not have happened without her."

Michael Hall added that "she did a lot of grants and got this going."

Behm was the previous administrator who served McDonald County for 12 years.

Currently, the clinic has 15 employees, which include three nurses and a community health worker.

"We're here for everyone," said Langford. "We're trying to create a healthier, happier community in all aspects."

"Even if you don't think you need one of our services, we can help point you in a direction where you might need something. So, we're just here to help our community in any way we can. Our doors are open to anyone," Langford added.

The Health Department's hours are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.