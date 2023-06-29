Fireworks prohibited in Department of Conservation areas

As the Independence Day holiday on July 4 approaches, area residents are reminded that fireworks are not allowed in any Department of Conservation Areas.

The chief reason is the safety of all public users. Although fireworks can be fun and exciting, they also pose an inherent danger if not used properly. The Missouri Conservation Department values all area users and wants them to have a safe and fun outdoor experience while enjoying nature.

Another reason fireworks are prohibited is the fire risk that they pose to the wild areas of Missouri. With hot dry temperatures during the summer, stray fireworks can potentially create a wildfire that can destroy natural areas and valuable habitats for wildlife. \

Lastly, litter created by fireworks is unsightly and illegal if not picked up by the user.

Residents are asked to please help keep wild areas clean and free of litter for the enjoyment of all, and stay safe as you enjoy the holiday with family or friends.