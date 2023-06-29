EDITORIAL: Tips to stay sober this Fourth of July holiday

The Fourth of July is an incredibly festive time. Families across the state celebrate freedom. There are parades, festivals, concerts, family gatherings, barbeques, and fireworks. The holiday is also America's top beer-drinking holiday. An estimated one billion dollars is spent on beer during the holiday.

Holidays like July Fourth can often place unwanted pressure on sober individuals or someone in recovery from alcoholism or drug addiction. There are pitfalls associated with binge drinking and recreational drug use. In Missouri, 19% of adults over 18 binge drink at least once per month, according to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics.

Fortunately, there are practical things that anyone can do to stay sober and enjoy the holiday to its fullest.

"Most people do not intend to go out and relapse and throw away sobriety, yet it is easy to become caught up in the moment with holidays like July Fourth. Some initial planning goes a long way," said Marcel Gemme of Addicted.org.

Consider some of the following tips to help maintain sobriety this July Fourth holiday:

Begin to know and identify potential relapse triggers. This could be particular situations or environments, a person, or a group of people. Once these are identified, avoiding or managing them becomes much easier. Having a healthy outlet is also important because these triggers create negative emotions or feelings.

Avoid environments that promote binge drinking, recreational drug use, or heavy drinking. This will always lead to disaster.

Attend July Fourth parties with other sober people or family or attend sober parties. Consider bringing non-alcoholic beverages or mocktails. This can help avoid those pesky relatives who insist you always have a drink in your hand.

Practice saying no or turning down invitations. Do not feel obligated to go somewhere you feel uncomfortable.

Finally, have an exit plan in place if things become too much to manage. Set yourself up so you can leave easily if you have to.

Independence Day is about celebrating freedom in all its forms. Take this opportunity to create new traditions and memories. Being sober does not mean you stop having fun. Spend quality time with family and friends. Enjoy the freedom America has to offer.

Michael Leach has spent most of his career as a healthcare professional specializing in substance use disorder and addiction recovery. He is a certified clinical medical assistant and contributor to the healthcare website, Recovery Begins. Opinions expressed are those of the author.