Court Report

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Kenneth R. Horton v. Natalie P. Horton.

Haleigh E. Dewitt v. Jericho B. Lambert.

Angela S. Williams v. Zebadiah R. Williams.

State of Missouri:

Amy L. Frederick v. Director of Revenue. TDN of DOR Decision.

Anglin Family Investments, LP v. Eva L. Hawley. Unlawful detainer.

Bell Management, Inc. v. Samuel Fox. Unlawful detainer.

Capital One, N.A. v. Lance A. Wakeland. Suit on account.

Capital One, N.A. v. Heather N. Vanderpool. Suit on account.

Credit Crop Solutions, Inc. v. Caprice Tacker. Suit on account.

Derek S. Copper v. Lou Quita Brown. Rent and possession.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Guylene Head. Suit on account.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs v. Donald Baker. Unlawful detainer.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs v. Carlas A. Shenk. Unlawful detainer.

Zachary J. Cochran v. Kaleb B. Downing. Personal injury -- vehicular.

The following cases were heard:

State of Missouri:

Absolute Resolutions Investments v. Rhonda L. Randolph. Suit on account.

Americash Loans of Missouri, LLC v. Fahad A. Khafaji. Breach of contract.

Freeman Health System v. Jessica L. Lewis. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Luis G. Alejandro. Suit on account.

Capital One, N.A. v. Bradley J. Dewitt. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Raven D. Allen. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Nikki L. Jeffery. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Kenneth J. Anderson. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Robert E. Beaver. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Rachel L. Richards. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Felicia N. Tew. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Jared B. Young. Suit on account.

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. William B. Caskey. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Eulissa N. Aguardo. Suit on account.

Mariner Finance, LLC v. Vance McGraw. Breach of contract.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Trisha Womack. Suit on account.

Siloam Springs Arkansas Hospital v. Angelique Nevaeh. Suit on account.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Cora A. Bridges. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Kyle L. McKinney. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Ronald R. Elias Mejia. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

State of Missouri:

Maddison B. Amy. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Emilia B. Crockett. Minor visibly intoxicated/blood alcohol content more than 0.02 percent.

Jonathan D. Quintanilla. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jimmy Baldwin. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license.

David K. Hickey. Operated motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility.

Steven M. Lawrence. Car/motorcycle/truck under 18000 lbs. followed another vehicle too closely.

Gennifer Lavante. Sexual Misconduct.

Anna R. Hughes. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Barbara P. Lee. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Zachary P. Lones. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jaycie M. Lothridge. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Michelle D. Lowman. Operated motor vehicle with visible reducing material applied to windshield. Excess vision reducing material applied to side window.

Shelby W. McCallister. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Ronald R. Elias Mejia. DWI -- alcohol. Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license. Operated motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility.

Jesus Modina-Santoyo. Fishing without a permit for non-resident.

Matthew B. Olsen. Fishing without a permit for non-resident.

Jose B. Morales Guerra. Taking and/or possess rock bass and/or warmouth bass of illegal length.

Michael W. Wilmot. Fishing without a permit for non-resident.

Austin T. Nichols. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Michael W. Rott. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Antonio Salazar. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Janessa D. Guzman. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Osaias Osaias. Failed to cover or sufficiently secure vehicle load.

Elijah Lee Wild. Minor visibly intoxicated/blood alcohol contain more than 0.02 percent.

Jeam P. Ucles Duarte. Take game fish by spearfishing. Possess speargun on unimpounded waters or adjacent bank. Fishing without a permit for non-resident.

Felonies:

Christopher J. Anderson. Possession of controlled substance.

Patricia J. Daley. Sale/possession of equipment or part with altered identification number equipment or parts with missing/falsified ID.

Joseph Anison. Assault. Resisting/ interfering with arrest for a felony.

Patricia J. Daley. Stealing -- $25,000 or more.

Justin Glen Hatfield. Tampering with motor vehicle.

Damion S. Kelly. DWI -- physical injury.

Amanda Marie Knapp. Assault. Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

Kurt M. Luts. Domestic assault.

Randy L. Potarf. Domestic Assault.

Steve K. Stewart. Burglary.

The following cases were heard:

Robert L. James. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

State of Missouri:

Robert L. James. DWI -- alcohol.

Felonies:

Daniel Thomas Craig III. Stealing -- Motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft.

Damion S. Kelly. DWI -- Physical injury.

Randy L. Potarf. Non-support, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under order of support.