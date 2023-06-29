College honors

Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences

Emma Tribbey of Goodman recently graduated from the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas with a bachelor of arts in psychology.

Missouri University of Science and Technology

Twelve students from Missouri University of Science and Technology spent two weeks exploring Chicago last month to learn about the city and its architecture through a two-week course in the Windy City. Jacob Bennett, a senior in architectural engineering from Rocky Comfort, Mo., was one of the students.

University of Missouri

The University of Missouri spring semester 2023 dean's list includes the following McDonald County resident students:

Cylee Gye Drake, senior, from Goodman; Michael T Mann, senior, engineering, from Pineville; Scott D Mccool, sophomore, engineering from Pineville.