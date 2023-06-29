City approves law enforcement officers remaining armed at all times

SOUTHWEST CITY -- On Tuesday, June 27, the city weighed in on whether on-duty law enforcement officers should disarm themselves while interacting with the public in informal settings.

City council members also took a moment to commend public works department employee Ray Cooper for his efforts in revamping the summer ball program.

Present at this meeting were Mayor Blake, Alderman Steven Golden Sr., Alderman Gloria Armstrong, Alderman George Snow, Alderman Ridge Carpenter, Police Chief Bud Gow and City Clerk Jenifer Anderson.

Residents have reported complaints to police departments regarding on-duty law enforcement officers remaining armed while participating in public activities. In this case, officers were taking time to reach out to the community by pitching baseballs to players during a baseball game. Individuals approached the officers, asking that they disarm themselves when participating in such activities.

Gow sent an official memo to officers and the city. In the memo, he acknowledges that law enforcement officers participating in community events are "awesome," but he asserted that officers remain "armed at all times" while on duty.

He added, "If you're approached about disarming yourself on the field, you will respectfully decline and leave the field. I do not want to cause any problems, but I do not want you unarmed while on duty."

The city unanimously agreed with Gow's statement. Blake spoke about the repercussions if an officer "left his gun in the car" and was unarmed during an emergency situation.

Gow appreciated the support from the city and wanted to reiterate that he loves it "when the guys are out there participating with the kids."

The city and the department's stance on the matter is that officers remain armed at all times, even in informal settings.

Other business

Public works employee Ray Cooper heads the summer ball program as the program's director. On June 27, the program was wrapping up, with the final games taking place that night.

Golden spoke to council members and gave a commendation to Cooper.

"I just want something to stand on to thank Ray for doing a great job," said Golden. "And I, for one, appreciate you taking care of that program."

According to Golden, the 2023 summer program surpassed last year's program financially.

"We've heard much less this season than we heard last season, as far as with the program and especially with the concession stand," said Golden. "And at our last meeting, I believe that you reported quite a bit of money in the account. And I know that that comes from good management."

Golden referred to the financial report discussed at the Tuesday, May 23, city council meeting. There, Anderson revealed that the concession stand at City Park brought in $10,000.

When council members inquired whether Cooper would take the reins for next year's program, he informed the city that his sister, Kelly Jones, would take his place.

The police department wrote 35 citations -- four for equipment violations, three for no valid driver's license, two for stop sign violations, 11 for speeding, four for failing to register their vehicles, three for expired plates, one for displaying the plate of another, two for driving while suspended or revoked, four for no insurance and one for inattentive driving.

The department wrote 15 warnings and made four arrests.

The city approved closing out the Fire Equipment Safety Account and depositing the remaining $4,584.68 into the regular fire department account at the Cornerstone Bank.

The city approved the payment of bills totaling $15,608.49.