Briefs

by Staff Reports | June 29, 2023 at 5:00 a.m.

Stella Senior Center

The Stella Senior Center has a dinner and a dance every Friday night. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., with a potluck buffet-style meal at 6 p.m. The dance starts at 7 p.m., with a live country band each week. This week, June 30, the Red Dirt Duo is playing. The cover charge is $5, and refreshments are always available. Please call 417-628-3314 or 417-489-3661 for more information. The center is located at 719 Carter Street in Stella.

Noel Woman's Club

The next meeting will be on July 11, and the hostess will be Melissa Lance. Those wishing to attend a meeting may contact Hannah Bartholomew at 417-475-7422 for more information. New members are welcome.

McDonald County Senior Center

McDonald County Senior Center business hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a lunch hour from 11 a.m. to noon. Bingo is held Tuesday and Thursday each week at 10 a.m. The center is located at 624 Johnson Drive in Noel.

