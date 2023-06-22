True grit an MCHS characteristic

Those of you who know Mattie Ross, aka The Little Bookeeper from Dardanelle in Yell County, know she was looking for someone with grit -- true grit -- to help her track down the notorious outlaw, Lucky Ned Pepper, so as to avenge the death of her father, Frank Ross, who was murdered by the outlaw.

According to the man she hired to do the job, Marshal Rooster Cogburn, thought of as a "notorious thumper" by some in Fort Smith, his aim was to kill Lucky Ned Pepper or take him to Fort Smith to see him hanged at Judge Parker's convenience.

(Yes, that's the same Fort Smith that sits on the banks of the Arkansas River in Arkansas, where the famous Hanging Judge Parker's gallows still stand.)

Cogburn was then told by Lucky Ned Pepper that those words were "bold talk for a one-eyed fat man," and the rest was history in a blaze of bullets.

For those who don't know who Mattie Ross is (Dardanelle is in Arkansas on the banks of the Arkansas River, and, for you trivia buffs, home of the Dardanelle High School Sand Lizards), you should Google her or, better yet, watch either the old (John Wayne) or new (Jeff Bridges) versions of the movie True Grit to further understand the situation.

So Mattie Ross was in search of someone with grit. True grit. And I say all that to say this: All she had to do was come to Anderson, specifically McDonald County High School, and she would have found grit and then some on the football field, softball and baseball diamonds, the track and cross country course, the golf links (OK, since there's no golf course in Anderson; she'd have to go to Neosho), soccer pitch, wrestling mats and basketball and volleyball court.

I started covering the Mustangs and Lady Mustangs in the spring of 2022, occasionally exchanging my managing editor's hat at The Weekly Vista for the sports writer's cap for the McDonald County Press, and let's just say, in that time, I've watched many a gritty moment and performance play out by the student-athletes wearing the Red, Black and White of McDonald County High School.

I've always enjoyed covering high school sports. I started out as a sportswriter in Fayetteville, Ark., covering high school sports, as well as the Razorbacks, before transitioning to the newspaper in Harrison, Ark., where I grew up, to be that paper's sports editor.

It's exciting to cover the competition on that grassroots level. Players seem to have a greater desire to compete for their school and classmates, the spirit is at a high level and the worry about advertising deals or recruiting other players to form so-called "super teams" is non-existent.

It's joy and effort and excitement and exhausting preparation and -- as is the case many times for the MCHS squads of late -- positive rewards.

But it only gets that way through sweat, persistence, good coaching, and hard work ... and grit!

Since I started covering MCHS, I've had coaches from different sports on more than one occasion tell me after games how their players played with "grit" or how their team turned in a "gritty" effort.

I've seen it myself when a soccer-player-turned-football-kicker stared down apprehension and tension to kick a field goal that stood up as the game-winner, how a wrestling team battled its way through an arduous season, qualifying more wrestlers for state than ever before in school history, and with two of them winning state titles and doing so through injuries and rugged competition.

I've also witnessed grit in the form of a record-breaking season by a baseball pitching staff to the same from a softball slugger, each accomplished through the grind of long, tough, competitive seasons.

Or boys and girls track teams that improved their running times and field marks as the season went along, setting new school season-best marks, with both finishing on a positive, upward trajectory. And basketball teams that exuded a "never quit, never say 'die'" mentality that thrilled the Mustang and Lady Mustang faithful throughout the course of the season.

These are just a few examples of what I've seen happening across the board, on every playing field, court, course or mat.

And it doesn't stop with the players. I've certainly been impressed with efforts turned in by the coaches, who seem just as interested in turning their players into good people as into good players. I like the way the MCHS coaches work. It's easy to tell they put in the work, but it's also obvious that doing what's best for the student-athlete is a top priority.

The Mustangs and Lady Mustangs don't win every game they play and they won't. There isn't a school in the world that will win every game its teams play. But with MCHS, they're going to be in more games than not these days because they have grit. True grit.