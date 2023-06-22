Step up to the plate, give blood, receive Cardinals’ game tickets

PINEVILLE -- Baseball fans are being asked to step up to the plate to help local patients and score Springfield Cardinals game tickets. The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, the sole supplier of blood, platelets and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, is asking everyone to team up to help the blood needs in their community by donating in Pineville on Friday, June 23.

Successful donors will receive a three-quarter sleeve Springfield Cardinals baseball T-shirt and two free tickets to an upcoming Cardinals' game while supplies last.

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks donors provide all the blood for patients at Freeman Hospital Neosho, Ozarks Community Hospital Gravette, as well as dozens of healthcare facilities across the Ozarks. McDonald County area residents will have the opportunity to donate at McDonald County Community Blood Drive, Pineville Community Center -- Main Room, 602 Jesse James Road, Pineville, on Friday, June 23, from 12 noon to 6 p.m.

"Our 19-year partnership with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks has played a vital role in saving lives of Southwest Missouri patients. We are proud to partner with CBCO again this year for a month-long Bleed Red Blood Drive to make a difference in the community," said Springfield Cardinals' vice president and general manager, Dan Reiter.

On behalf of local hospital patients, Community Blood Center of the Ozarks thanks blood donors from across the region for giving life to your community.

To help avoid wait times, appointments are strongly encouraged. Donors can schedule an appointment at https://www.cbco.org/baseball/ or by calling 417-227-5006.