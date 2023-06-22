Software causing problems in Goodman

GOODMAN -- Problems have arisen in Goodman, in part because of the software the city is using to operate its various departments. On Tuesday, June 21, the city informed residents that its taking precautions to combat these hurdles.

Present at the meeting were Mayor John Bunch, Alderman Rex Jordan, Alderman Clyde Davidson, Alderman Clay Sexson, Alderman Calvin Wilson, and City Tax Collector Meghan Sexson.

The gWorks software was approved and adopted by Goodman's previous administration.

The software company's website says its "simple software solutions are designed specifically for small and medium-sized cities and rural communities who have many of the same needs as big government but fewer resources."

Most of the time, the problem stems from a lack of communication and subpar customer service.

Meghan Sexson said "gWorks customer service is terrible. Every person that any of us girls have talked to, it's terrible," she said. "gWorks is not willing to accept that they're the problem. But they're also not blaming the city. They're saying it's in between."

"According to the vice president of operations, we are legally obligated to maintain the software, she said. "If we don't use it, we don't use it, but they're not going to give us any money."

Currently, the city is locked into a one-year contract with the company.

Meghan Sexson explained that the city has had issues with gWorks in the past, but it was only recently the city became aware of the extent of the problems which occurred from "behind the scenes." It was after the city took a closer look over its past entries that employees started "seeing things."

The software company offers "pod" contract services, which act as add-ons on top of the initial gWorks software.

Clay Sexson said, "The tech software has its own pod. The accounting software is its own. The water system is its own. The banking is its own."

Not only does this incur additional fees, but it also presents a problem because these add-ons are linked together and can cause a domino effect of problems.

"What would it take to get completely out from under all of these contracts you're talking about?" Wilson asked.

"We're going to be at about $30,000 to $35,000 grand total, from when we started here," Clay Sexson responded.

One of these problems includes the water bills, over which some residents have expressed concerns.

As of now, the city is taking action to address these problems, such as connecting with residents to resolve their water bill issue.

The city also approved having Nick Myer, CPA, PC, handle the bank reconciliation and W2 wages for the city. Members of the council acknowledge his reputation as a reliant businessman with impeccable customer service.

"All I know is that anytime Nick Myers was ever requested to be here, he himself was here at our meetings to explain stuff to the council," said Clay Sexson. "And his staff would come down, and if they couldn't figure something out on the phone, they physically come to the office."

Members of the council also made contingencies to have another party handle the city's audits.

Other business

The city approved the purchase of a 2005 Freightliner truck for the water and wastewater department for "up to $42,900." This truck will replace the previous sludge truck, which is inoperable.

The city approved the payment of bills in the amount of $46,266.79.

The city decided to reschedule its next city council meeting to Monday, July 3, in order to observe the Fourth of July holiday.