RELIGION: Characteristics of a godly man

Rick Lett was celebrating a birthday as we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Doug Cory greeted the congregation as prayers were requested for many. We are grateful for the recent rain. We recognized all of the fathers for Father's Day and asked God to bless them.

Vacation Bible School will be held Saturday, July 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bible study will include Jonah and the Whale, with food, games, crafts and fun. All children are welcome. Wednesday night Bible study begins at 6:30 p.m.

The adult Sunday school class taught by Rick was a study of Jeremiah 7:1-15 and serves as a reminder of the real reason for attending church and that "true worship is carried out through godly living. We should work to provide for the orphaned, the needy, the abused, the aged, the helpless and the sick."

Linda Abercrinbue read Numbers 14:1-4 and shared a devotional, "Do Not Forget Jesus." Even though our human tendency is to forget, we must remember the sacrifice and promises of Jesus.

Mitchell Lett asked God to bless the offertory, and he and Tyrel Lett served as ushers. Jerry Abercrombie led the congregational hymns, with piano accompaniment from Susan Cory. We were blessed with special praise music, "Take Time to Be Holy," from Doug and Susan's daughter.

Brother Roger Gill brought us God's word in Sunday's message, "Characteristics of a Godly Man" as Paul recognized some of those characteristics in Philppians 2:17-30.

Brother Roger told us that the scripture tells us that "Paul's heart was truly blessed and that caused him to sacrifice humbly, continually and joyfully. The scripture reminds us that true sacrifice to Christ creates joy." Brother Roger said, "You have made a sacrifice today to be in church and receive what God has for you."

Brother Roger continued in the scripture, which tells of Paul's father-son relationship with Timothy.

"Paul gave a responsibility to Timothy to check on the churches. Timothy was like-minded with Paul. They spent a lot of time together and formed a father-son-like relationship. Paul said he trusted Timothy as a son in the faith. He had a proven character. Paul loved Timothy so much he called him his son in faith like his own flesh." As part of the Father's Day message, Brother Roger told us, "Fathers need to let their kids know how they follow Christ. Too many fathers today are absent from their families. Return to church with your family. If everyone would, it might turn our nation around. Dads, when we tell our kids we love them, that creates security for them. They never have to worry about their security and your love for them."

In closing, Brother Roger talked about the bond between Paul and Epaphroditus, a very honorable man who came close to death in Christ's work. "Paul shows us how we should honor men who risk their lives for the gospel. It also shows us how to honor our dads for their sacrifice."

We invite you to worship with us this Sunday at 11 a.m. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Bible study is held Wednesday evenings at 6:30. Everyone is welcome. Mill Creek Baptist Church is located 3 1/2 miles east of Noel, just off Highway 90.

