Pineville Bowl to partner with Merry and Bright on June 25

PINEVILLE -- Pineville Bowl will partner with Merry and Bright, a local organization with the current goal of aiding those enslaved in human trafficking around Northwest Arkansas. All proceeds raised in the bowling alley on June 25 will go to Merry and Bright.

Tom Bellach, owner of Pineville Bowl, said the fundraiser is set from 12 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 25. Bellach said all proceeds from the day would be given to Merry and Bright.

"One hundred percent of our sales will go back," Bellach said. "Beer, food, bowling, all of it. Everything within the bowling alley will be donated to Merry and Bright."

Bellach said he decided to partner with Merry and Bright when he learned about the number of people impacted by human trafficking in the area, whether the trafficking occurred or was attempted.

"Sharon Lewis and Dawn Puckett [both with Merry and Bright] started talking to me about how prevalent human trafficking was in Northwest Arkansas, which I had never really thought about," Bellach said.

Bellach said Merry and Bright is a worthwhile cause to be involved with, and he hopes that through the event, Pineville Bowl can raise funds and awareness concerning the issue.

According to Merry and Bright's website, 24,900,000 people are trafficked worldwide, with 600,000 to 800,000 men, women and children annually trafficked across international lines. The site noted human trafficking is worth $150,000,000,000 each year, with two-thirds of total human trafficking profits coming from sexual exploitation. The site continued by saying 15.4 million people are forced into marriage after being trafficked.

Merry and Bright will offer additional fundraising opportunities this year, including its December event and partnership with Hub of Hope, a Northwest Arkansas organization working to aid those enslaved by trafficking. Additional information on upcoming events can be found on the organization's website.

"Let's raise some money and awareness," Bellach said with hope in his voice.