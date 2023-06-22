Mustangs wrap up 7-on-7 competition

NEOSHO -- The McDonald County Mustangs wrapped up the 7-on-7 portion of their summer training schedule Monday night with a trip to Neosho for scrimmages against the Wildcats and Seneca Indians.

The session was the last of three between the three schools. The Monday night workouts started on June 5 at Seneca. The venue then changed to Mustang Stadium in Anderson on June 12 with the final stop this week at Neosho.

The workouts involved backs, receivers, quarterbacks and a center (the only lineman position) on offense and defensive backs and linebackers on the other side of the ball. It was a pass-only event. Players didn't wear helmets or shoulder pads and varsity squads competed on one end of the field while freshman teams work on the other.

The Mustangs are currently lifting weights Mondays through Thursdays and will continue on this schedule before taking off July 3-7. They'll resume this schedule the week after that before working in full pads the following two weeks and will be off the first week in August before coming back for a few days of work in helmets, but no pads before their training camp begins in full pads.

Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press Mustang quarterback Destyn Dowd fires a pass in his team's 7-on-7 workout against Neosho.



Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press McDonald County's Joshua Pacheco (left) defends against a Neosho receiver during their 7-on-7 matchup earlier this month.



Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press Mustang quarterback Anthony D'Amico rolls out to pass against Neosho during 7-on-7 play on Monday, June 12, at Mustang Stadium.



Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press Destyn Dowd intercepts a pass in the endzone against Neosho during their 7-on-7 workout at Mustang Stadium.



Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press McDonald County's Slyte Osborne (back) stretches for a pass thrown just over the outstretched hands of two Seneca players on Monday, June 12.

