McDonald County Press Obituaries for June 21, 2023

Kenneth Charles Christerson

March 20, 1939

June 18, 2023

Kenneth Charles "Kenny" Christerson, 84, of Anderson, Mo., died Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Mercy Hospital in Joplin, Mo., from complications following a recent heart surgery.

He was born March 20, 1939, in Anderson to Charles and Irene (Tippy) Christerson. He was a barber by trade, cutting hair in Anderson for 18 years. He then served 22 years as the McDonald County assessor, being elected to that position for five terms. Following retirement, he was often found on the farm doing what he enjoyed most, taking care of his cattle. He was involved in many civic organizations throughout his life, the Missouri National Guard, the Lions Club, McDonald County Republican Club, Farm Echoes of Yesterday, was an MFA Oil delegate and a longtime member of the Anderson Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Doug Christerson, on Jan. 12, 2023; and two siblings, Glenda Maness and Bill Christerson.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Myra Christerson of the home; a daughter, Gina Hoth (Jay) of Goodman; a daughter-in-law, Lisa Christerson of Yukon, Okla.; five grandchildren; and two sisters, Margaret Wallis and Donna Hughes, both of Carthage, Mo.

Graveside services are 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, at Peace Valley Cemetery in Anderson, Mo., with Pastor Dennis Bergen officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

Arrangements are by the Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Tommy Loyd Cox

Oct. 21, 1938

June 17, 2023

Tommy Loyd Cox, 84, of Anderson, Mo., died June 17, 2023, with his family by his side.

He was born to Lucille (Brown) Cox and Avery Solomon Cox on Oct. 21, 1938, in Canon, Okla. He graduated from high school in Velma-Alma, Okla. He married Helen Joan Hash in Duncan, Okla., on June 27, 1958. He was a master plumber in the Plumbers-Pipefitters Union Local 525 out of Las Vegas, Nev. Prior to that he owned his own business, United Plumbing Company in Duncan. He enjoyed building birdhouses, painting "stuff," gardening, reading cookbooks and trying to "improve" recipes. He read and studied the Bible and, as an evangelist, he preached at a prison in Oklahoma.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Flora Mae Olds; and two brothers, Shelly Cox and Steve Cox.

He is survived by three daughters, Joanna Gail (Marty Faulkinberry) of Pineville, Mo., Tammy Sherylanne (Andy Fitts) of Duncan, Tana Lynnette (Cliff Melton) of Rush Springs, Okla.; four grandsons; and one brother, Ray Cox (Louranna) of Ratliff City.

A celebration of life service was held at the Ozark Funeral Home Chapel in Anderson, Mo., Wednesday, June 21, with Pastor Mark Phillips of the First Christian Church officiating.

Glenna Fay Epps

Aug. 24, 1940

June 18, 2023

Glenna Faye Epps, 82, of Powell, Missouri, passed away Sunday, June 18, 2023, at her home.

She was born August 24, 1940, in Powell, the daughter of G.A. (Pete) Patterson and Esther Boles Patterson. On July 3, 1981, in Rogers, Ark., she was united in marriage to Ray Epps, who preceded her in death on April 8, 2018.

Glenna grew up in Powell and attended school at Rocky Comfort, Mo., graduating in 1958. After she and Ray were married, they resided in Rogers, Ark., working at CTS in Bentonville until it closed. Glenna then went to work at Do-Moor in Rogers until retiring. She enjoyed quilting, gardening, cooking and spending time with family and friends.

Also preceding her in death were her parents; her son, Keith Bertalotto; her brother, Dale Patterson; two sisters, Patricia Haggard and husband Carl, Mary Lee Cowan and husband Donnie; and a step-daughter, Carol Sykes.

She is survived by four nieces, Debbie Fast, Albuquerque, N.M., Linda Schmidt, Wichita, Kan., Becky Cook, Powell, Mo., Kim Brisco, Anderson, Mo., a sister-in-law, Betty Patterson, Powell, Mo.

Jo Anne Pearcy

Aug. 30, 1928

June 18, 2023

Jo Anne Pearcy, age 94, of Pineville, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Oak Pointe of Neosho, Missouri.

Jo was born to the late Joe and Ruth (Woody) Maritt on August 30, 1928, in Coffeyville, Kansas. She married the love of her life, Rayburn Pearcy, on March 28, 1948, in Seminole, Oklahoma. She taught school for 36 years, teaching a variety of subjects to all grades in California, Pineville, McDonald County High School, and was the principal of White Rock, where she retired to care for her husband, Ray. Jo was devoted to her students and loved teaching. Following retirement, Jo began writing children's books and became a self-taught artist and illustrator, publishing several books. She was also an accomplished painter, leaving several cherished paintings to her family and friends. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Pineville. Jo was currently attending the Grace Life Church in Anderson. She was a member of the McDonald County Historical Society and was instrumental in preventing the Old Courthouse from being torn down. Jo loved people and could always find the best in them.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rayburn Pearcy; a sister, Jeanne Freeman; and a great-granddaughter, Madison Lynn Gilgen.

Jo is survived by her children, David Pearcy (Lynn) of Anderson, Missouri, Bill Pearcy (Mindy) of Wyandotte, Oklahoma, Linda Jefferson and Judy Rickett, both of Anderson, Missouri; a sister, Sue Tidwell (Mel) of Pineville, Missouri; nine grandchildren, Dee Ann Gilgen, Wendy Cooper, Jodi Bethel, Jack Rickett, Becca Bender, Julie Burroughs, Drew Pearcy, Taylor Guy and Raye Pearcy; great-grandchildren, Whitneigh Roark Guenther, Katelynn Gilgen, Devin Mathews, McKenzie Mathews McAdams, Jordan Tallman, Clayton Hosier, Bailey Rickett Corcoran, Gatlin Bender, Emily Bender, Molly Bender, Elijah Pearcy and Grayson Guy; great-great-grandchildren, Jenna Guenther, Hunter Guenther, Garrison Dawdy, Rhett Mathews, Wade Mathews, Tucker McAdams and Khalia McAdams; as well as a host of other family and friends who will dearly miss her.

Funeral service for Jo will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Grace Life Church in Anderson, Missouri. Pastor Cecil Hall and Marilyn O'Brien will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until service time at the Church.

Memorial contributions may be given to the McDonald County Historical Society, in care of the funeral home.

Virginia Mae Shelton

June 6, 1930

Virginia Mae Shelton, daughter, loving wife to Leslie Shelton, mother of two, grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of seven was born on June 6, 1930, as America was descending into the Great Depression. She was the daughter of Andrew and Dolly Radford, who along with her 6 brothers and 2 sisters grew up in the rural countryside of Goldsboro, North Carolina.

At the age of 17, she relocated to Virginia, where she met Leslie James Shelton, a soldier in the United States Army. They soon married and in time joyfully welcomed their sons Kenneth George and Edward James. Due to military assignments, their family moved often, living in a number of states and internationally in England, Germany and Italy, finally retiring to Goodman, Missouri.

Virginia was selected as the Military Wife of the Year representing the Southern European Task Force based out of Vicenza, Italy! She enjoyed working as a volunteer Grey Lady, and a dental assistant at military bases where her husband was stationed; she also worked as a cafeteria worker and in catalog sales.

Virginia was a lifelong Christian. She set an example by the way she lived out her Christian faith. Through her faith in Jesus Christ, she received his free gift of salvation and Holy Spirit given giftings of service, wisdom, giving, and teaching, which always inspired and motivated others to follow Jesus.

She held the position of Worthy Matron in the Order of the Eastern Star, which is a society of dedicated women who sincerely reflect the spirit of fraternal love and the desire to work together for good.

Upon retiring to Goodman, Missouri, she weekly enjoyed her time quilting with friends and serving on multiple committees at Goodman Baptist Church. Her hobbies included Crocheting, Quilting, Fishing, and her love for dogs.

Virginia is survived by her two sons, Kenneth George married to Wendy Stephenson Shelton, and Edward James married to Suzanne Lillian Shelton.

She is survived by grandchildren Cassie and her husband Michael Lund, and Meghan and her husband Ryan McCrackin, Crystal and her husband Michael Griffith, Charmaine Francean Shelton, Samuel Plinio Shelton, Annette and her husband Obadiah Scroggins and Barbara Shelton

She is also survived by great-grandchildren Obadiah Scroggins, Landen Scroggins, Gideon Galutia, Moriah Lund, Uriah Lund, Adelaide McCrackin and Virginia McCrackin.

She is survived by one sister, Judy Bell.

We will miss your beautiful example and your willingness to always be there for us!

