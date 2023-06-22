McDonald County Library News

On Aug. 1, Secretary Ashcroft's new administrative rule 15CSR 30-200.015 Library Certification Requirement for the Protection of Minors will go into effect. This rule requires all public libraries in the State of Missouri to indicate age-appropriate levels for materials and events at the library and to inform parents of their right to monitor and control their child's use of library materials in all forms.

Recommended age levels and parental control measures have always been in place at the McDonald County Library. However, to meet compliance requirements and to remain eligible for state funding, the library will initiate a new procedure when issuing a library card to minors.

Beginning July 1, any person 17 years or younger with a library card must have a signed consent form on file authorizing the child to borrow from the library's collections. The parent(s) or legal guardian(s) listed on the child's library card account may visit the library any time after July 1 to file a consent form and ensure their child's uninterrupted access to all library materials, both physical and digital. Any child without a consent form on file by Aug. 1 will temporarily lose access to library collections until a signed consent form is completed.

We apologize for any inconvenience this new process may cause families during the hectic back-to-school season. Enacting these new measures will ensure the library continues to receive annual state funds and remain eligible to apply for LSTA grants.

State funds contribute more than $30,000 in money and subsidies each year. With portions of this funding, library cardholders enjoy membership in Missouri Libraries 2Go (Libby) with access to more than one hundred thousand titles. Grant funding over the years has added additional public computers, increased internet bandwidth, upgraded staff computers and spaces, added new digital advertising, and added new books and DVDs to library shelves.

As always, we welcome your feedback. Please contact library director Hazel Sheets by calling 417-223-4489 with any questions or concerns. If you have questions or concerns regarding Secretary Ashcroft's new administrative rule, please share your input directly with his office at 573-751-4936 or [email protected]

Your child's ability to use all the library offers is important to us. Thank you for your understanding, patience, and support as we work through this together.