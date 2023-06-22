McDonald County Booking Report

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

June 5

Aaron Paul Wellesley, 39, Rogers, AR, burglary -- second degree, forgery, stealing -- $750 or more

June 6

Tommas Jefferey McGuire, 47, Rocky Comfort, endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk -- first degree -- first offense -- no sexual conduct, abuse or neglect of a child under section 568.060.5(1) -- no sexual contact

Dustin Ray Oxford, 39, Seligman, tampering with motor vehicle -- first degree

June 11

Dudley Robonei, 31, Anderson, operate motor vehicle on a highway while driver's license suspended

June 12

John Lee Christian, 29, Noel, operated vehicle on highway without valid license -- third and subsequent offense

Vivian Alice Cooper, 29, Goodman, property damage -- first degree

June 13

Flavin Joseph, 35, Noel, fugitive from out of state

Robert James Lawson III, 45, Goodman, court ordered sanction

Jonathan Lee Richmond, 33, Grandview, exceed posted speed limit (exceeded by 11-15 miles per hour)

Derrick Michael Clouse, 37, Granby, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

June 14

Jenny Lyn Lotton, 31, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended, operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, driving/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, DWI -- serious physical injury, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, stealing -- $25,000 or more

June 15

Jamia Jashay Davis, 22, Rogers, Ark., property damage -- first degree

June 16

Kayla Ann Harris, 34, Southwest City, gave false information to officer

Gunner Lee Jenkins, 30, Southwest City, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine or methamphetamine, driving while revoked or driving while suspended

Shawn Patrick Turner, 37, Sulpher Springs, Ark., fugitive from out of state

Heather Dawn Walker, 31, Pineville, property damage -- first degree, passing bad check (3), resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing -- creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person (2), leaving scene of accident -- property damage exceeding $1,000

June 17

Ashley Renee Ordaz, 34, Pineville, assault -- third degree

Tyler Andrews, 23, Neosho, court-ordered sanction

June 18

Todd Allen Copeland, 41, Anderson, non-support