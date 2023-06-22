Crowder College Adult Education and Literacy honors Rachel Luebbering

NEOSHO -- Crowder College Adult Education and Literacy announced that Rachel Luebbering, director of the Monett Life 360 Resource Center, has been named the recipient of the prestigious Community Partner of the Year Award. The award was presented during the AEL Graduation and Awards Evening on June 2 at the Crowder College Neosho Campus.

Juli DeNisco, Crowder College AEL director, spoke highly of Rachel, describing her as an exceptional individual who has dedicated herself to positively impacting the Monett community through education, service organizations, and community engagement. As the director of the Life360 Resource Center in Monett, Rachel has been instrumental in transforming the old Cox Hospital into a vibrant hub for charities, educational programs, and community organizations. Additionally, she leads the Southwest Missouri Coalition of Charities. Her passion for serving the underserved has been the driving force behind the center's success.

Despite being the sole paid employee for the past year and a half, Rachel has displayed remarkable leadership, spearheading the development of an incredible facility that benefits Monett and extends its reach to the surrounding areas. Her dedication and commitment have been instrumental in creating a space that catalyzes positive change.

Rachel's belief in the value of adult education and literacy classes sets her apart. She recognizes the transformative power of education and has championed these initiatives by providing Crowder College AEL with classroom space. Her support has empowered students to acquire new skills and expand their horizons. The Monett AEL instructional staff and students deeply appreciate her ongoing support.

For further information on Crowder College Adult Education and Literacy and its community partnerships, contact Juli DeNisco, Crowder College AEL director, at 417-455-5521 or [email protected]