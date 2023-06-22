Court Report

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Michael L. Hopping v. Linda S. Hopping.

Leslie L. Jones v. Rodney L. Jones.

Randy J. Baker v. Elizabeth C. Baker.

April R. Ziemianin v. Jonathon L. Ziemianin.

State of Missouri:

Credit Corp. Solutions Inc. v. Brandy Smith. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Michael R. Hamilton. Specific performance.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Hope Evenson. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Amy Lubbess. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Nora I. Gardner. Suit on account.

Douglas Frazier v. Moni K. Keith. Personal injury-vehicular.

The following cases were heard:

State of Missouri:

Anglin Family Investments, LP v. Eva L. Hawley. Unlawful detainer.

Discover Bank v. Jessica Bertrand. Suit on account.

Ford Motor Credit Company, LLC v. Waylon Rolls. Breach of contract.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Waylon Rolls. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Jacob Mullins. Suit on account.

Mariner Finance, LLC v. April L. Randall. Breach of contract.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Jennifer Darcy. Suit on account.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Katy R. Brittenham. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Dylan M. Trewin. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Madison M. Parker. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jamie L. Walker. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Coleton I. Smith. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Brooklyn N. Hylton. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Tyler S. Guthrie. Failed to properly affix/fasten to or maintain motor vehicle/trailer plates.

State of Missouri:

Eric D. Brewer. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Breanna Alvarado Mendoza. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Osvaldo Resendiz. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Danielle R. Brownfield. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Luis E. Villatoro Aranda. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Matthew W. Berridge. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Charles R. Brewer. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Joey R. Meyer. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jasmine M. Franklin. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jakob C. Henry. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Deborah A. Stewart. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Toby J. Moore. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jaysten Joseph Platt. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Coleton Isaiah Smith. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Makaela R. Carey. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jessica Lynne Ferguson. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Christi A. Stahl. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Logan G. Rice. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Timothy R. Barber. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Brooke A. Durrett. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Ja Anna D. Gullory. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Ryan J. Cauly. Stealing.

Julie Penn. Unlawful use of a weapon.

Yunard Hairnes. Take game fish by illegal methods.

Kailyn A. English. Fishing without a permit.

Stephen L. Martin. Fishing without a permit.

Austin-Troy J. Bradford. Fishing without a permit.

Erik R. Ajtun Ortiz. Fish without a permit.

Wes A. Kesner. Fishing without a permit.

Cody Garner. Fishing without a permit.

Eugenio P. Santiago. Fishing without a permit.

Preston Yandell. Fishing without a permit.

Luis C. Alcanje Garcia. Fishing without a permit.

Juan Pablo Vasquez Jr. Fishing without a permit.

Rey Belland. Fishing without a permit.

Kevin Gonzales. Take and/or possess over limit of black bass.

Leandro E. Ordonez Paxtor. Taking and/or possess black bass in closed season.

Nelson A. Tebalon Matul. Taking and/or possess black bass in closed season.

Santiago C. Garay Resindez. Taking game fish by spearfishing.

Aydee M. Santiago Velasco. Fishing without a permit.

Nickolas M. Lakey. Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident.

Edgar G. Alcala. DWI -- alcohol.

Taylor C. Swofford. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Misha B. Wilson. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered).

Joshua J. Simon. Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop.

Sarah Kaylynn Bodine. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered).

Brooklyn N. Hyton. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Lance A. Werline. DWI -- alcohol.

David J. Cook. DWI -- alcohol.

Jared Alexander King. Trespass.

Damien Johnson. Trespass.

Felonies:

Jacob L. Smith. Domestic assault. Endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk. Armed criminal action.

Gunner Lee Jenkins. Possession of a controlled substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine or methamphetamine.

Charles B. Stradford. Unlawful use of a weapon.

John L. Christian. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Nicole E. Franco. Harassment.

Derrick M. Clouse. Possession of controlled substance. Unlawful possession of a firearm.

Vivian Alice Cooper. Property damage.

Sean P. Ryan. Assault.

Lori Lynn Webb. Stealing. $750 or more.

Jenny Lyn Lotton. Stealing -- $25,000 or more.

The following cases were heard:

Chase Allen Chandler. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Nathan D. Sherman. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Levi D. Wooten. Failure to transfer plates of vehicle within 30 days.

State of Missouri:

Joe Henson. Assault.

Nathan A. Womack. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Felonies:

Raydun C. Flory. Abuse or neglect of a child under section 568.060.

Mercedes D. Laughard. Tampering with motor vehicle. Resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Larry G. Warren. Domestic assault. Endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk.