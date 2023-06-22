Community leaders speak at Chamber of Commerce event

MCDONALD COUNTY -- The McDonald County Chamber of Commerce hosted its first annual "McDonald County State of the County Event -- Vision 2030" on Wednesday, June 14.

At the event, community leaders, business owners and residents gathered together at the River Ranch Resort, at 101 River Road in Noel, to hear various speakers express their vision for their cities in the coming years.

A few key speakers included Rep. Dirk Deaton, Sen. Mike Moon, and numerous city mayors.

John Newby, president and CEO of the McDonald County Chamber of Commerce, began by presenting his future agenda for the county and the purpose of the event.

"We have to focus on the vision," said Newby. "And that's what we're here today to do. It's to focus and create a vision for our county."

Katricia Pierson, president of Crowder College, spoke on the recent developments for the college and the increased enrollment numbers for the school.

According to Pierson, the college had the highest enrollment since 2012. "We serve over 4,000 students, with nearly 1,000 of them being dual enrolled high school students."

She commented on various programs the college is implementing, such as its adult education program and its partnership with the Children's Center.

Bryan Hall is the presiding commissioner for the McDonald County Commission. He said, "The biggest thing the commissioners are taking on is the new health department (location)."

The new location will be at 3446 S. Business Highway 71 in Pineville. It will have a grand opening on Friday, June 23, from 6 to 7 p.m.

Hall says this is "going to be a huge improvement from the old facility, which was limited as the department was expanding. Now that the old facility is vacant, it will be renovated and occupied by the University of Missouri Extension -- McDonald County Office.

Another development on the horizon is the new recycling center facility.

Hall concluded his speech by saying, "We have to protect what we have here. We have an incredible gift; a blessing from the natural resources. We're going to do our best to take that on. No questions asked."

Rusty Wilson, mayor of Anderson, said his administration's vision is to make the county "a better place to live, work and play." This includes placing sidewalks in various areas throughout the city, such as Anderson Elementary School, and supporting the farmers market. The city will also be "working on the waterline replacement project all through the town" so it can "pave the streets."

Gregg Sweeten, mayor of Pineville, spoke about an experience he had several years ago. The city was asked by the Environmental Protection Agency to commission a group of architecture students from the University of Arkansas to "draw and design" a structure for a property the city purchased.

The city received an estimate from Mid-Tec Inc. that the project, including materials, would cost $4.5 million.

"Our state representative, Dirk Deaton, approached us about a piece of legislation that he was going to write; and in that, sitting on the governor's desk now, is a deal asking for $2.25 million," said Sweeten. "If that is signed, we would have to come up with a 50% match for that $2.25 million, which is a whole lot easier than coming up with $4.5 million ... And so that is our big focus for the city of Pineville."

Terry Lance, mayor of Noel, said Noel has "roughly 30 different ethnic groups living in town," and he sees it as a "real opportunity" for the city because of the cultural diversity of its residents.

He added, "I think it would draw a wider group of tourists than we ever have in the past."

As a long-time resident of 35 years, Lance said he has seen the city change a lot and agrees that, to keep the city thriving, residents need to have a mentality of supporting one another.

"The better everyone else's business does, the better other businesses will do as well ... Spending locally and in your county makes a big difference," Lance said.

John Bunch, mayor of Goodman, says the city is encouraging new businesses to grow with Goodman and that I-49 is a major plus for anyone in the city.

"We are looking forward to continuing to grow in Goodman," said Bunch. "And, hopefully, we can bring in new businesses to improve our tax base to enable us to grow even more."

During Deaton's speech, he turned his attention to the community. He said that he truly believes that, for McDonald County to thrive, "it's going to take all of us, not just elected officials or those in leadership in our community or organizations; it's going to take all of us. This can't be a spectator sport."

The last speaker for the event was Moon. During his speech, he spoke about the importance of instilling the county's values through the school system and preparing the pathway for "our global leaders."

"The character, and the knowledge and wisdom that our kids are taught through their school years, will oftentimes take care of some of the problems," said Moon.

Moon says he has promised to advocate for teachers and educators in different counties and encourages the community to reach out to him.

"I'd be happy to communicate back-and-forth ideas ... And I hope we can get to know you better."

Newby concluded the event by addressing the community. He said people need to know what we have.

"That's the purpose of why we're here today. It is to start that process. But it all comes back to how we work and how we promote ourselves ... And we'll repeat this again next year," Newby said.

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Rep. Dirk Deaton spoke on the importance of coming together as a community, and to make the county thrive, everyone must participate. "This cant be a spectator sport," he said.

